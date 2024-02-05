Tirunelveli Campus Connect

February 05, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Houses Day

Houses Day was celebrated in Hilton Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Old Courtallam, on January 26. Correspondent R.J.V. Bell delivered the inaugural address. Nagashankar,DSP, gave the chief guest’s address and distributed shields and certificates to the winners. Secretary Grace Kasthuri Bell, Principal K.R. Alexander, Headmaster and Teachers were present. Darjeeling, Shillong, Mussourie, Simla houses participated in many competitions. Darjeeling House won the overall shield. Principal K.R. Alexander proposed the vote of thanks.

Sports Day was held at Mount Hilton Public School on February 3. S.Rajesh, Chief Civil Surgeon, Government Headquarters Hospital, Tenkasi District, and Aruna Rajesh of Suba Hospital, Ayikudi, graced the occasion as chief guests. In his address, Dr. Rajesh laid emphasis on the importance of physical activities,

Sports Day

Sports Day was held at Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji recently. Manathi P. Ganesan, former Indian kabaddi player, was the chief guest. The event was not limited to traditional sports as the students showcased their skills in karate, ‘silambam,’ taekwondo, and ‘Maalkhamb.’ The grand finale featured students of Classes VI to IX performing drill sequences with semi-classical dance.

Mohamad Irfan, a Class 10 student, has clinched the 2nd prize at the State-level Science Project competition organized by Sivakasi Lions Matric Hr. Sec. School. Ninety students participated in the event. Irfan showcased a foldable seat for bikes

Graduation Day

Einstein College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, celebrated 15th Graduation Day on January 27. A. Mathivanan, Managing Trustee, A. Amudhavanan, Chairman, and A. Ezhilvanan, secretary, were present. The chief guest, K.Chandramohan, founder and chairman, NTC Group of Companies, Chennai distributed certificates to 144 undergraduates and 25 postgraduates. Anna university rank-holder J.S. Prajith of Civil Engineering received a gold medal. R. Velayutham, Principal, was present.

NSS camp held

Over 100 NSS volunteers of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, took part in a seven-day camp at Vanaramutti from January 24 to 30. A general medical camp, veterinary camp, eye screening, and community services such as linkage of Aadhaar with electricity connections, registration of new voter IDs and updating existing voter IDs, besides cleanliness drive were organised. Assistant Professor Solamalai from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University delivered a special lecture at Vanaramutti Government Higher Secondary School. M.Ashok from Venkateswara Chemicals, Sivakasi, conducted a women entrepreneur training programme at the panchayat office.

Book exhibition

Two-day book exhibition was held at St. John’s College of Arts and Science, Ammandivilai, on February 1 and 2, M. Arul Raj, Headmaster of Dr.Samuel Hr.Sec.School, Santhapuram. Around 2,000 students from schools and colleges participated. A book donation was also held in which the staff and students donated books. On the final day, Merin, HM, Govt.Hr.Sec, School, addressed the gathering. R.Arulmath, Librarian, proposed the vote of thanks.

Sports meet

Pushpalata Schools, Tirunelveli, observed the 38th annual sports meet on February 2. Sujith Kumar of Maatram Foundation declared the meet open. As part of the event, a float entitled ‘Space History of India’, depicting the architects of ISRO and the 12 Indian scientists was taken out to showcase India’s achievements in space technology.

