Tirunelveli Campus Connect

January 22, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Pushpalata boys win ProjectX

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, conducted EduQuest, a national-level competitions for students of Classes IX to XII. The meet gave the students a glimpse into university life, featuring a potpourri of events, including a quiz competition, ‘QuBiz,’ and project competition, ‘ProjectX,’ with prizes and scholarships to the tune of Rs. 10 Lakh. This initiative was aimed at engaging, inspiring, and equipping students with insights into higher education and potential career paths. ProjectX witnessed over 200 teams from around India and other countries and they were narrowed down to about 50. The theme was ‘STEM for Sustainable Development.’ The winners of ProjectX were S. Naren Rajasekhar, M. Senthil Kumar, M. Vishal from Pushpalata Matric Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli. The trophies, certificates and prize money were handed over to the winners by Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University.

Webinar held

The Department of Aquaculture of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi organised a webinar on Sustainable Aquaculture on January 12. A total of 75 participants comprising entrepreneurs, feed manufacturers, students, research scholars and academicians from various parts of India attended it. Five speakers from various parts of India delivered special lectures on ‘Risk and disease mitigation in vannamei farming,’ ‘BMP for sustainable aquaculture,’ ‘Effective coastal adoption in aquaculture,’ ‘Sustainable fishing’ and integrated farming,’ ‘CAA role and guidelines in coastal farming and government services and schemes for aquaculture development.’

Talk on flood

Sankar Polytechnic College, Tirunelveli, Library Club and National Digital Library Club jointly organised a discussion on Tamirabarani flood on January 10. A. Sankara Subramanian, Principal, presided over the programme. K. Jothi Rajameenakshi, a lecturer who lives on the river bank at Vannarapettai, shared her flood experience, precautions to be taken, post-flood works needed, help from volunteers, flood relief needed for the most affected people, etc. B. Vijayalakshmi, Librarian, organised the event.

Graduation Day

The 19th Graduation Day was conducted at PSN College of Engineering and Technology, Tirunelveli on January 13. Krishnan Ananthanarayanan, Vice- President, ATOS Global IT Solutions and Services, Chennai delivered the keynote address. He spoke on the need for upskilling and reskilling for career growth. The function was inaugurated by founder chairman P. Suyambu. Fifteen students received gold medals and 330 undergraduate and postgraduate students received degrees. Executive Director P. Selvakumar and Principal V. Manikandan and Dean-Research Amirdha Sher Gill were present.