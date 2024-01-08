GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli Campus Connect

January 08, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Convocation ceremony under way at Mother Therasa College of Engineering, Vagaikulam

Convocation ceremony under way at Mother Therasa College of Engineering, Vagaikulam | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Food festival in progress at Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji

Food festival in progress at Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

XIBA hosts meet

Xavier Institute of Business Administration (XIBA), Tirunelveli hosted a two-day conference on ‘Business sustainability in digitalisation – industry 5.0’ on December 6 and 7. Karuppasamy Ramanathan from Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Deepan of Double Cloud, The Netherlands, Shaju G M of MIANZ International College, Maldives, Jeyanthi Abraham from VIT, Vellore, and Meji Tony from DMI-St. Eugene University, Zambia spoke at the conference. The conference concluded with a panel discussion with the participation of Selvalakshmi of TSM, Madurai, S.Madhavan of MSU, Sanjay Gunasingh of Bell Pins, Sylas Sargunam from Anna University, Thomas Antony from Jacobi Power India, Ajith Christopher of, SGJ Group of Companies and Sylvia John of Arvinth Auto Agency, Thoothukudi.

Food festival

Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, recently hosted an Food Fest and Charity Drive. The students had pre-ordered their favourite dishes, sourced from reputed vendors. Diverse aromas filled the air. The fest also featured games and contests. The proceeds from the fest will be spent for a noble cause, aligning with the school’s commitment to instilling social responsibility.

Convocation

The 8th convocation ceremony was held in Mother Therasa College of Engineering, Vagaikulam, Thoothukudi district, recently.  K. Balaji, vice-president (People and culture) Delphi TVS, was the chief guest.  S. Cletus Babu, founder chairman, and  Amali Cletus Babu, co-founder, Scad Group of Institutions, were present.  Principal Jasper Gnanachandran delivered the welcome address. He administered the graduation oath to 100 students. Administrative Officer Vignesh proposed the vote of thanks.

