Tirunelveli Campus Connect

January 01, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Proceedings of a seminar being released at Sadakathullah Appa College in Tirunelveli

Proceedings of a seminar being released at Sadakathullah Appa College in Tirunelveli | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

National Mathematics Day event in progress at Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam

National Mathematics Day event in progress at Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Maths Day celebrated

Department of Mathematics of Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam, celebrated National Mathematics Day on December 22. An alumni, N. Ponselvi, working with Tirunelveli District Central Co-operative Bank, Tenkasi, was the chief guest. R.Selvi, HoD. welcomed the gathering. R. Jainila Sundari, Principal, delivered the presidential address. An elocution competition in Tamil and English on the topic, ‘The great Mathematician Ramanujam,’ and an essay writing competition in Tamil and English on the topic, ‘Women’s contribution towards Mathematics,’ was conducted. Also pencil sketch and quiz competitions were conducted. More than 100 students participated in the competitions. P.Vidhya Rani and N.Kalai Mathi were theorganising secretaries of the event. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the competitions.

Role of microbiota in human health

A one-day seminar on recent trends in ‘Role of microbiota in human health and diseases’ was organised by the PG and Research Department of Microbiology, Sadakathullah Appa College, Tirunelveli on December 28. The resource person, T. Joseph Jillwin, Assistant Professor, American University of Antigua, College of Medicine, St.John’s, Antigua, West Indies, delivered the keynote address. Faculties, research scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate students from various institutions presented their research works in the form of oral and poster presentations. Principal S.M. Abdul Kader delivered the valedictory address and distributed the prizes to the winners. Vice-Principal S.M.A. Syed Mohamed Khaja distributed certificates to the 250 participants from various colleges, universities and research institutions.

