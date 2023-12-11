Tirunelveli Campus Connect

December 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Graduation Day

The 62nd convocation ceremony of Annammal College of Education for Women, Thoothukudi, was organised on December 9. The B.Ed. and M.Ed. students who completed their studies in 2018-2020, 2019-2021 and 2020-2022 received their degrees. B. Sugumar, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamilnadu Dr. J. Jayalalitha Fisheries University, the chief guest, delivered the Graduation Day address and presented degrees to 187 candidates.

School’s gesture

In the light of recent events affecting people in Chennai due to Cyclone Michuang and as per the directive of the Tirunelveli district adminstration, students of Muthamil Public School in Tirunelveli mobilised contributions for Chennai Relief Fund. Essential materials were handed over to Selvan, Tahsildar, Disaster Management, at the Collectorate on December 8. The contributions included essential supplies and water bottles. Through this gesture, the students not just offered financial assistance but expressed their solidarity and empathy for those enduring hardships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entrepreneurship Meet at XIBA

Xavier Institute of Business Administration conducted Entrepreneurship Meet 2023 on November 28. Director of XIBA, Rev. A Michael John, presided over the event. The speakers at the event were Emmanuel Prasath and Derlin Shyamali of Jehovah Nissi Arch Firm; Jebastin Prabakar of ICanio Technologies; Nataraj of Aruvi Bakery; Ajith Sai of Tamizh Iyarkai Velan Pannai; and Sadayappan Subramanian of Auditor Works. It was not just an event, but a crucible where ideas were forged, dreams were nurtured, and the spirit of entrepreneurship soared to new heights.

Tips for students

A two-day lecture on ‘A step by step guide for preparing and characterising recent research materials’ was organised by the Department of Physics of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi on December 7 and 8. P. Sumithraj Premkumar, Assistant Professor of Physics, St. John’s College, Palayamkottai was the resource person. He urged the students to do projects with resources available at their laboratory. Hands-on training was given to students to find the solubility of different salts and preparation of solutions for their research work. The next day, he focused on different characterisation techniques.

PVM students’ feat

Students of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, won accolades in the State Level Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, a national programme for students of classes VI to XI. Sarabesh Nathan Thirunavukkarasu of Class VII secured the first place and V. Akshaya Shri of Class VII secured the third place in the Junior category and J. Krishna Krupa of Class XI secured the second place in Senior category in the VVM camp held at Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur on December 2 and 3. Sarabesh Nathan and Krishna Krupa have been qualified for the national camp to be held in May.

Quiz contest held

FISHNOVA 2023, a district-level Interschool quiz competition and science exhibition was held at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi recently. The exhibition was conducted on five themes - waste reduction innovations, sustainable food production, carbon foot print reduction, biodiversity conservation, and tradition and culture. A total of 31 teams participated in the science exhibition and 8 teams in quiz competition. As many as 85 students from eight schools participated. In the valedictory function, L.Regini, Chief Education Officer, was the chief guest. Sakthi Vinayakar Hindu Vidhyalaya and SPIC Nagar Higher Secondary School won the first and second prize in quiz competition, respectively.

The inauguration ceremony of Students Association of FCRI was conducted on December 4.

The FCRI, joining hands with the district admionstration, organised a special camp for enrolling new voters who would have completed 18 years as on December 31.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.