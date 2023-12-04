Tirunelveli Campus Connect

December 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Workshop on Art Integration

Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, conducted a CBSE Capacity Building Programme on the topic ‘Art integration’ on November 25, bringing together educators from diverse schools. Sharmila Soman, Founder and Principal of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Thiruneermalai, and Alliya SN, Principal of Mohamed Sathak Kabeer Public School, Ramanathapuram, were the resource persons. The workshop was designed to foster collaboration and enhance teaching methodologies.

Stress on ethics

An awareness programme was conducted for first year students of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor on November 28 by police officials on the topic, ‘General ethics and road safety.’ The officials spoke on measures to be followed for a successful and safe living. He advised the students to abstain from adverse habits such as mobile phone addiction, rash driving, addiction to social media, breaking traffic rules, etc. He also stressed on moral ethics like giving due respect to parents and teachers and also following their guideliness. Ethics is one of the most important requirements of humanity. Respecting parents is the only way of showing gratitude to them, he said.

IT India Week

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, conducted IT India Week from November 27 to December 1. Various competitions such as essay writing, poster making, yoga, fun games, volley ball and basket ball matches were conducted for the undergraduate and postgraduate students. B. Ahilan, Dean, distributed the certificates and prizes to the winners. The programme was coordinated by KS Vijay Amirtharaj, sports secretary, and D. Natarajan, Assistant Director of Physical Education.

Dazzle Day

Pushpalatha British International School, Tirunelveli celebrated Dazzle Day on November 30 to showcase the talents of students studying Classes I to IV. Notable author Niyati Sharma delivering an insightful address. Among the diverse activities, the event included a segment on broadcasting history, delving into the captivating world of media evolution. Adding a cinematic touch, a movie spotlighting the coexistence in nature was screened to lay emphasis on the importance of harmony with the environment. Correspondent Pushpalata Pooranan and Principal Godwin S. Lamuel were present.