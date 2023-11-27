Tirunelveli Campus Connect

November 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Scout camp held

Rajya Puraskar internal camp for scouts and guides was organised by Atomic Energy Central School, Kudankulam, from November 18 to 20. As many as 25 Scouts and 24 Guides participated in the camp. K. Koshy, Chief Engineer, Project Management Services, KKNPP was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony. Mr. Koshy, in his address, said camps like this would help develop the physical, social and intellectual development of students. The camp provided a new learning experience and helped in the skill development of the Scouts and Guides preparing them for the Rajya Puraskar camp that will be organised by the State government.

Awareness programme

The Department of Aquaculture of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised an awareness programme for students of Sakthi Vinayagar Hindu Vidhyalaya Higher Secondary School in connection with World Fisheries Day on November 21. S. Athithan, HoD, delivered a talk on conservation and management of fisheries resources. He focused on depletion of fisheries resources in marine and freshwater through overexploitation and unsustainable fishing methods.

Motivational programme

PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, organised a four-day motivational programme for first-year students from November 21 for a smooth transition from school to college life. T. Ragunath, psychologist and Director, Relax Academy, was the resource person. The four-day programme comprised of various sessions which were interspersed with video presentations and real time examples. As many as 252 students participated in the programme which was coordinated by Placement Officer S.Mohamed Peer Matharsha.

Feat by student

Shainaa Dorathy, a Class VI student of Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, secured the second prize at Aavishkar Innovation Expo, hosted by Adhyayana Public School, Coimbatore. She also claimed the top spot at the State level, earning praise from chairman Mohanakrishnan, secretary Kanthimathi Mohanakrishnan and Principal Vanitha.

Graduation ceremony

Graduation ceremony was held in V.O.C. College of Educaation, Thoothukudi on November 26 for the B.Ed., M.Ed. and M.Phil. in 2018-20, 2019-21 and 2020-22 batches. The chief guest, P.Manisankar, former Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University,Tiruchi, gave certificates to the 430 graduates. In his address, he said there are four pillars of education: learning to know, learning

to do, learning to live together and learning to be.

Basketball tourney

Dakshin Sahodaya Schools Complex conducted an inter-school basketball tournament along with Kings School on November 22. Seventeen CBSE schools with 430 competitors from Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli participated. The tournament was conducted under six categories – Under 14 boys and girls, Under 17 boys and girls, Under 19 boys and girls.