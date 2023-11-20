Tirunelveli Campus Connect

November 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Talk on making ‘book friends’

Sri Athiri Kala Nilaya Middle School, Sivasailam, Kalyanipuram in Tirunelveli district and the village panchayat public library jointly organised a talk to promote reading habit among school students. B. Vijayalakshmi, Librarian, spoke on ‘Book friends.’ The session was interactive. S. Dhanalakshmi, English Professor, coordinated the event. S. Nallasivan, Headmaster, presided. S. Soorya Narayanan, Librarian, proposed the vote of thanks.

Rose Mary students win medals

Edwina Jason, a Class IX student of Rose Mary Public School, Tirunelveli, wond the gold in 800 metres at the and silver medal in 400 metres of With her recent success at the national-level CBSE Athletic Meet held at Rajpur in Chhattisgarh on November 7. She has also won a silver in cluster level 400m running in Chennai. Emmanuel Enoch of Clas XII won bronze in cluster-level taekwondo tournament held on October 14.

Talk on e-vehicle

A presentation was conducted for first year students at PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, on November 15. The students were encouraged to talk on e-vehicle and Artificial Intelligence and its applications. Twenty students participated in the event and shared their inputs. K.Thanushraja received the first prize, J.Jerish Robinson the second prize and Mohammed Rizwan received the third prize.

Training for fisherwomen

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, conducted a training programme on ‘Livelihood upgradation of fisherwomen through training on gill net designing, assembling and net mending’ from November 8 to 16. Thirty fisherwomen participated in the programme. S.Dinesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, was the chief guest at the valedictory.

A training programme on ‘Sprouting entrepreneurship in seaweed Products’ was held on November 15 and 16.

Programme on semiconductor

A one-week ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Semiconductor design and development’ is being organised by the ECE Department of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, from November 20. Raja Subramanian, Senior Technical Architect (Software Design), Mistral Solutions, Bengaluru, was the chief guest. He spoke on silicon validation boards used in industries and the history behind 3nm technology. Shoba Kaliyaperumal, Design Engineer, Testing Productisation, Google, Bengaluru, was the guest speaker.

On rich Tamil

The NICHE Literary Club of Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakoil, conduted a programme to commemorate International Students’ Day on November 17. R. Rama Kumar, Tamil Professor, Vivekananda College, Agastheeswaram, spoke on the beauty of Tamil language. The arrangements were made by a team led by G. Ramadas, the coordinator of Literary Club.

Vel’s girls bring trophy from Punjab

Vel’s Vidhyalaya, Ambasmudram, bagged the second runner-up trophy in the CBSE national-level girls kabaddi tournament held at SEABA International School, Lehra Gaga, Punjab, from November 8 to 10. About 40 schools from India and abroad participated in the event. Satheesh Kumar, DSP, congratulated the team and coach Divakar Jesu Raja.

New buildings inaugurated

New building were inaugurated at Mount Hilton Public School, Courtallam, on November 16. D. Ravichandran, Tenkasi Collector, unveiled the plaque. Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar, graced the occasion. Acquino Vimal, Norway Ambassador, spoke on modern curriculum system.

