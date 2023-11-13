HamberMenu
Tirunelveli Campus Connect

November 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Workshop on ‘Cloud and Generative AI’ in progress at Grace College of Engineering, Thoothukudi

Workshop on ‘Cloud and Generative AI’ in progress at Grace College of Engineering, Thoothukudi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Workshop on Cloud and Generative AI

Grace College of Engineering, Thoothukudi, organised a workshop on ‘Cloud and Generative AI’ in association with IBM and Tuty_Tech_developer meetup community on November 4. S. Richard, Principal, offered felicitations. Rajesh Jeyapaul from IBM spoke on ‘Introduction to Cloud’ and Krishna Kanth Naik, Project Manager of IBM University Relations, talked about ‘Introduction to Gen AI’ and introduced the participants to create a Chatbot using IBM Skillsbuild. Around 250 students from various engineering colleges from in and around Thoothukudi attended the workshop.

Ayurveda Day event at BVM

The 8th National Ayurveda Day was celebrated at Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, on November 7. It was organised by Ayush Health and Wellness Centre. Tenkasi Collector D. Ravichandran inaugurated the event. Usha, District Siddha Medical Officer; was present. The focus was on promoting awareness of Ayurveda’s holistic approach to health. Dr. Hariharan explained it through a video. Speeches highlighted Ayurveda’s importance in maintaining balanced health. The students demonstrated yoga’s physical and mental benefits.

Kings student wins medal in Haryana

Nine students from Kings School, Valliyoor, took part in a national-vevel swimming competition for CBSE schools at Rishukul Vidyapaeth School, Sonepat, Haryana, between November 7 and 10. More than 2,500 swimmers from across India took part in it. James Bevan of Class XI won a silver meddal in the Under-17 category in 50 metre freestyle. Bevan and his coach Antony were congratulated by school Chairman Colin Wagstaff, Correspondent Navamani, Director Jeya Agnes, Principal Sahaya Mary and Vice Principal -non-academics Joshua.

IIMUN meeting

The Kanniyakumari Chapter of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) met at Excel Group of Schools, Thiruvattar from November 3 to 5. Apart from students from the host school, there were participants from Adarsh Vidyalaya, Raja International School, Pearl Matriculation School and SRK International School. The chief guest, William Selvamoorthy, Dean, Amity University, New Delhi, made a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the achievements of Indians over the years. The chief guest of the valedictory session was Vijayadharini, MLA of Vilavancode.

