Tirunelveli Campus Connect

November 06, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Science exhibition

Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, organised PRAJNA-2023, science exhibition, on October 27. Mylswamy Annadurai, the Moon Man of India, inaugurated it. In his address, he said today’s science-based activities are like sowing the seeds for tomorrow’s journey and success. He said a green and peaceful world will bring about hope for the future. Students of Class VI to IX displayed projects, models, infographic posters and AV presentations.

The school conducted ‘VIBHAV 2023,’ a festival aimed at exploring the innate talents and improving the creativity of students in the fields of Commerce, Economics, Humanities and Mass Media. As many as 265 students from 17 schools participated in it. C. Sylendra Babu, for mer DGP, was the chief guest. In his address, he said students should be happy, have curiosity, claim their own victory and be indebted to their parents. The quiz competition was conducted by renowned quizmaster M. Rangarajan, the CEO of Mind Games Quizzing and Consulting. The overall championship trophy was bagged by Hilton Matric Higher Secondary School.

‘Run for unity’

Tamil Nadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University organised a mini marathon to mark the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, on October 31. A total of 100 boys (for a 10-km run) and as many girls (for a 5-km run) from the constituent colleges of the University took part. N.Suresh, DSP, distributed prizes to the winners. The staff and students were administered a pledge on “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” (National Unity Day) at the end of the programme.

MSS remembered

Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, paid tributes to eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan through a series of intra-house competitions in poster-making, PowerPoint presentations, elocution, essay writing, and a quiz. The prizes were distributed by chief guest Uma Maheshwari, professor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

FX students win Sivakasi meet

Students of Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, won the overall champion title in the regional girls’ athletics competition. On behalf of Anna University, zonal-level athletic competitions for girls were held at Mepco College of Engineering in Sivakasi. FX college students won many medals in moist of the events.

Moot court hall inaugurated

Moot Court Hall of School of Law of Joy University in Vadakkangulum was inaugurated by Justice L.C. Victoria Gowri on Saturday. In her address, she explained who an advocate is according to the Advocates Act, 1961, what is a moot court and its importance. Moot court would equip each and every law student with various skills needed for a future lawyer. It is based on hypothetical cases involving emerging or unsettled areas of law. She said advocate must be mouthpieces of the oppressed sections of the society, the voice of the unheard classes.

71st Graduation Day

The 71st Graduation Day of V.O.Chidambaram College was held on November 4. C.Veerabahu, Principal, welcomed the gathering. Nigar Shaji, Project Director, Aditya-L1 delivered the Graduation Day address. As many as 908 students passed their university exams - 616 from aided stream and 292 from unaided stream received their degrees.

Quiz contest held

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, conducted a south India-level Quiz Competition, QUBIZ, at Alagar Public School, Thoothukudi on Wednesday. Zonal rounds are being conducted in Coimbatore, Ooty, Salem, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Puducherry, Bengalurur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Chennai. The winners in each of the zonal rounds will go to the Shiv Nadar University’s Chennai campus for the grand finale. The final winners will win scholarships worth Rs. 7.2 lakh. The Tirunelveli zonal quiz was conducted by quizmaster M. Rangarajan. More than 100s teams participated and three teams bagged the top spots. The first prize was won by C. Judson Pushparaj and V. Antony Raj of St. Thomas MHSS. The second place went to K. Nithish Anand and S. Bala Krishnan of Sri Jayendra Golden Jubilee HSS. The third prize was bagged by G. Jaisugan and M. Selva Priya of Spic Nagar HSS.