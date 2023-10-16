Tirunelveli Campus Connect

October 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Post office visit

Primary class students of Sacred Heart International School, Pammam, Marthandam, were taken to the Head Post Office on the occasion of World Postal Day. It was an enlightening experience

for the children. They were made aware of how modern communication evolved through the ages. Postmaster Maria Walter explained the process to make the students know the importance of postal system.

Students take part in campaign

Pushpalata Vidya Mandir- Heartful Community in collaboration with V.M. Chatram Development Trust and Palluyir Foundation organised a cleanliness drive and eco-friendly bag campaign at Thyagaraja Nagar in Tirunelveli on October 7. The students collected garbage near shops. To insist that ‘Plastic is out and cloth bags are in,’ they created awareness among the shopkeepers.

Seoul trip

V. Devv Nandan, the student ambassador from Vels Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School, Tenkasi, took part in an Indo - Korean Education Tourism Programme at Seoul, South Korea from October 2 to 7. He said the interactive sessions had had with students of Incheon High School, was enriching.

College Day

The 32nd College Day, AGNI 2023 celebrations, of Rajas Dental College and Hospital, Kavalkinaru, were conducted on September 27, 29 and 30. Minister Mano Thangaraj was the chief guest. Scientist S.Manju from Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, the guest of honour, motivated the students to focus on scientific research. Sridhar Sena of Vijay TV fame enthralled the audience with his performance.

Idea Contest

Francis Xavier Engineering College in Tirunelveli recently hosted Idea Contest 2023, a project exhibition for school students. More than 500 students from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi districts showcased their projects. The expo was inaugurated by G. Simiyon, Assistant Director and Head of MSME-DFO in Tirunelveli and Madurai,, and Anupama Ratta, Head of HR at Tata Power Renewable Energy. It was organised by . Zahariya Gabriel, Campus Manager, and Shajilin Lauret, Head, Department of IT.

Award for Principal

A. Sankara Subramanian, Principal of Sankar Polytechnic College, Tirunelveli, received Outstanding Engineer Award for 2023 for excellence in the field of Electrical Engineering. The Institution of Engineers (India) honoured him on an Engineers Day event held at PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore on September 15. Mahesh Bachpur, Director, Asia Pacific, Blowserve Corporation, presented the award.

Career guidance

A career guidance programme was conducted for mechanical engineering students of PET Engineering College, Valliyur, on October 9. P. Esakiappan (alumnus of 2015 batch), Assistant Manager, TAFE-Madurai, and G. Sivasakthi, Deputy Manager, HR, were the guests of honour. Mr. Esakiappan elucidated on different ways to face challenges in an industry and the industry’s expectation from an engineer. Ms.Sivasakthi, detailed on the recruitment procedure and rules and regulations of TAFE.

Training held

Fisheries College and Research Institute, in Thoothukudi organised a training programme on Integrated Fish Culture on October 9. As many as 29 trainees from SKIMT, Sivakasi, participated.

Video show on integrated fish culture was also arranged for the trainees who were taken to the

integrated fish farm complex on the campus.

On pluralism

The PG and Research Department of English of St Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, organised a seminar on ‘Pluralism and diversity in south Asian literature’ in hybrid mode on October 11. S. Samuel Rufus of Madras Christian College, Raichal John of St. Joseph’s College, Kozhikode, and G. Baskaran of Gandhigram Rural Institute were the resource persons.

Library meet

National Engineering College and Society for Advancement of Library and Information Science (SALIS) jointly organised a conference from October 12 to 14. Nabi Hassan, Librarian, IIT, New Delhi, was the chief guest. R. Gopalakrishnan, Principal, K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology, Tiruchengode, and Mahendra N. Jadhav, Librarian, IIT, Chennai, were the special guests. M. Mandirachalam, Librarian of CIT College, Coimbatore, gave an overview of the conference. A.M. Venkatachalam, SALIS president, explained features of SALIS. D. Makhutheeswaran, general secretary, and S. Swaminathan, Librarian, SRMV College of Education, Coimbatore, were present

