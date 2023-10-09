HamberMenu
Tirunelveli Campus Connect

October 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Seminar under way at Arunachala Arts and Science College, Vellichanthai

Seminar under way at Arunachala Arts and Science College, Vellichanthai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Beyond the classics

The Department of English of Arunachala Arts and Science College, Vellichanthai, Kanniyakumari district, conducted a seminar on ‘Beyond the classics: embracing new literary horizons’ on September 27. V. P. Prasara of University College, Thiruvananthapuram and Noor Nigar of St. Francis de Sales College, Bengaluru, were the resource persons. R. Vijimalar, Principal, presided over the seminar. T. Krishnaswamy, secretary,offered felicitations.Joseph Jawhar, advisor, delivered the apecial address. V. Priyadharsini, HoD, was the convener and D. Monissha and S. A. Alice Fatima, were the organisers.

Annual Day

CET College of Nursing celebrated its college anniversary on September 26. Jayaseela Ketson, panchayat president, Azhagiapandiapuram, and Ketson, DMK treasurer of Kanniyakumari district, were the special guests. Correspondent Basheer Ahamed, secretary Shahul Hameed, treasurer Sadiq Ali, Managing trustee Mohamad Shah, Principal Premila Stalin and Vice Principal Sargunam Murali, teachers, and students took part in the celebration. The students presented music and dance performances.

Job mela held

Rojavanam International School, Puthugramam, Nagercoil, organised a job mela recently. Laxmikanthan, Assistant Director, District Skill Development Centre, was the special guest. Junior Chamber International organised a seminar on ‘Leadership’ and ‘How to face interviews’ for the participants. Around 25 employers participated. More than 100 candidates participated.

Clean-up drive

Students and faculty members of The Rajas International School, Nagercoil, came together to launch Shramdan for swachata. Volunteers, scouts and guides, teachers and Principal cleaned the water bodies in Anna Nagar Beemanagari. It was inaugurated in the presence of Sajitha, panchayat president, Neela Balakrishnan, BDO, and Rahul Kumar, JCI president. The initiative was aimed at educating the students about the importance of proper methods of waste disposal, recycling and maintaining clean surroundings.

Award presented

S.A. Joy Raja, Chancellor, Joy University, and Chairman, Rajas Group of Institutions, received ‘Best emerging University in South India’ at Pride of Nation Awards 2023, organised by Asia Today Research and Media, New Delhi, in Hyderabad recently. Governor of Telangana and Pondicherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, presented the award.

Recognition

Holy Cross College,, Nagercoil, received the ‘Pinnacle of Women Graduate KK Award’ for making efforts in women empowerment through quality education. The award was presented by a foundation, ‘Uyarthum Karangal’. Many illustrious personalities including Justice T. Raja and A.S. Kumari, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, were present. Principal Sahayaselvi and secretary Mary Gilda offered felicitations.

Awareness programme

An awareness programme on traffic rules and accident management was conducted by the NSS unit of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, on October 5. G.P. Rajesh, NSS Programme Officer, welcomed the gathering. S.Sudalaimuthu, Traffic Inspector, and S. Vellaidurai, SI, spoke on rules and regulations to be followed by road users. R.Kalaiselvi, HOD/ ECE, proposed teh vote of thanks.Basheer Ahamed, Liaison Officer, had made the arrangements.

ASTUTE inaugurated

CSE department of Einstein college of Engineering, Tirunelveli, organised the inauguration of Students Association, ‘ASTUTE 2023,’ recently. The chief guest was S. Selva Arumugam, Senior IT Program Manager, Garrett. M.Suresh Thanga Krishnan, HOD/CSE, and coordinator A. Lavanya Mathiyalagi, AP\CSE, had made the arrangements.

