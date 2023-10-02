Tirunelveli Campus Connect

October 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Fresher’s Day

Einstein College of Engineering and Einstein College of Arts and Science in Tirunelveli jointly organised Fresher’s Day on September 23 to welcome first-year students. A. Mathivanan, Managing Trustee, and A. Ezhilvanan, Secretary, were present. The chief guest was Nellai Balu, Founder of Bharathi Yuva Kendra, Madurai. The arrangements made under the guidance of R. Velayutham, Principal- ECE, and A. Murugesan, Principal-ECA.

Book Quest

JAYCEE Pearl City Thoothukudi, conducted an intercollegiate event, Book Quest 2023,

on September 22 to kindle book reading habit among college students. As many as 13 competitions were conducted on Tamil and English books - God of Small Things, The

Alchemist, Bell Jar, Pride and Prejudice, Think and Grow Rich, Deception Point, 7 habits of

highly effective people, Atomic habits, Sool, Ponniyin Selvan, Kadal Pura, Sivagamiyin

Sapatham and Ulaga Sarithiram. Of 22 colleges that participated in the event, students of Rani Anna Government College for Women, Tirunelveli, emerged winners and students of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi won the runners-up trophy

North India trip

Students of Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, went on a 10-day excursion to North India. The students explored iconic landmarks such as Delhi Red Fort, India Gate, Indira Gandhi Memorial, Raj Ghat, Qutub Minar, Birla Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Golden Temple and Wagah Border where the students witnessed the ceremonial closing of the India-Pakistan borders.

69 students get scholarships

In a momentous occasion at Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education (NICHE), 69 exceptional students were honored with the coveted Niche-Steve Jobs Scholarships during a grand ceremony graced by Archbishop Gunasekaran Samuel of Anglican Communion India. Established under the auspices of the Noorul Islam Education Trust, the Niche-Steve Jobs Scholarship, named in honor of the visionary entrepreneur Steve Jobs, is a prestigious merit-based scholarship that recognizes and supports outstanding final year students.

FX students go to Egypt for contest

Students of Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, participated in an international project competition held in Alexandria, Egypt. Students from India, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt and other countires participated in the competition. III year students of Artificial Intelligence and Data Department - Mariselvam, Gladston Akash Raja, Vijay, Jerlin Chellam, Jerlin (II year) and mentor Anitha participated. Teams that had already won at the national level were selected for the international competition. The students presented a solution for autism patients - MatrixAI - which helps autism sufferers. It improves their lives and their cognitive skills. Matrix offers AI. In appreciation of the project report, IEEE, Egypt Section, awarded travel grant to the students.

Digital humanities in literature

The Department of English of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, organised a conference on ‘Exploring digital humanities in literature and language studies’ on September 22. Manu Mangattu a publishing expert from Hyderabad, delivered the keynote address. Dilip Barad of Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University, Gujarat, and Xavier Pradheep Singh of St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, were the speakers of the Plenary Sessions I and II, respectively. Serena Margaret from the host college and ,

Jockim of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, were the session chairs for paper presentation. J. John Sekar, former Head, Research Department of English, The American College, Madurai, presented the valedictory address.

Hackathon held

National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, organised Intra College Smart India Hackathon on September 20. As many as 36 software and 21 hardware projects were presented by the students. E.Siva Sankari, of GCE, Tirunelveli; J.Jesu Vedha Nayahi, A. Mookambiga and A.Karthikeyan of Anna University, Tirunelveli campus; Raja of Mistral Solutions; Suresh Subramanian of S.K. Arduino Labs, Tirunelveli; I. Sankar and M. Sivapalanirajan of the host college acted as juries. Assistant Professors F.X. Edwin Deepak and W. Beno Wincy had made the arrangements.

Familiarisation for MBA students

The Department of Management Studies of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, organised Fresher’s Day for MBA students on September 25. It provided an opportunity for the students to get acquainted with the college environment, their peers and faculty. Principal K Madhan Kumar, in his felicitations, gave an insight on successful business leaders and entrepreneurs.. Managing trustee A Shahul Hameed urged the the students to make the dreams and aspirations of their parents into reality. HoD A.Jalal advised the students to aim high and develop ethical values coupled with academic learning.

