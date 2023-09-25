Tirunelveli Campus Connect

September 25, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

FX student bags two gold medals

Madan Mithran, a III-year student of Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, participated took part in a State-level Silambam Championship held in Tiruppur. He won gold medals in the Super Senior Individual Single stick event and Fighting event.

Nutri Millet Expo

The PG and Research Department of Nutrition and Dietetics of Muslim Arts College, Thiruvithancode, organised an exhibition based on International Millets Year 2023. The Nutri Millet Expo was organised to create awareness of the nutritional benefits of millets. The students displayed various varieties of millets, millet products, rice varieties, fruit varieties, pulses, oil seeds, nuts, dry fruits, working and still models. The students prepared 170 varieties of millet foods, including sweets, noodles, sprouted snacks, breakfast items, drinks and biriyanis.

ADVERTISEMENT

PTA meeting

Parent-Teacher Association meeting of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, was held on September 10. PTA president S.Siva Sankara Narayanan thanked the college for implementing the suggestions put forth in the previous meeting.

IEEE student branch of the college organised a workshop on design thinking on September 11. The chief guest was Edwin Rajan, Technical Architect of IBM, Bengaluru.

On the occasion of the 87th birth anniversary of K. Ramasamy, Founder’s Day was celebrated on September 17. Medical equipment such as ECG machines where donated to Ettayapuram GH, Uppattur, Vanna Orani and Villisery PHCs. Also, a second overhead water tank was commissioned at Nalattinputhur and VP Sindan Nagar under CSR initiatives.

MoUs signed

Noorul Islam University, Kumarakovil, has forged MoUs with a few organisations to offer students training and practical exposure and to facilitate employment opportunities prior to their graduation.

On September 11, the agreements were signed in the presence of Majeed Khan, Chancellor; M S Faizal Khan, Pro-Chancellor; and Shabnam Shafiq, MDr. The event was graced by Sirajudin Bin Y Mohamed Mydin of Glan Flying Academy, Malaysia, and KM Jalil of Sibca Electronics, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ten company officials from Tech Center Bar Excellence Aerospace, Bengaluru, and Orissa India Foundation, also exchanged crucial contracts.

Training programme

The Department of Fishing Technology and Fisheries Engineering of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised a weeklong campus training programme on ‘Livelihood upgradation of fisherwomen through training in Gill net designing, assembling and net mending” from September 4 to 12. Thirty fisherwomen from Thoothukudi district participated in the programme.

Seminar at XIBA

Xavier Institute of Business Administration (XIBA), St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, organised al seminar, Financial Inclusion through Digital Banking, on September 12. Dhanaraj Stephen Peter, Marketing Manager of Indian Overseas Bank and Michael Antony Jenifer, Branch Manager, were the resource persons.

Fresher’s Day

Fresher’s Day was conducted by the MCA Department of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, was held on September 14. Principal K.Madhankumar, in his address, hightlighted on the tremendous opportunities in the field of AI. He also gave an insight on the tremendous growth of IT industry and its contribution in various other fields. HoD A. Kalaiselvi offered felicitations.

Annual Day

Good Shepherd Matric School, Alwarkurichi, celebrated its Annual Day recently. The chief guest was E.T. Samson, Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi district. The guest of honour was Selvakumar, Correspondent of Little flower Public School, Tirunelveli. Toppers of Board Examinations (X and XII) were felicitated by the chief guest. Annual report was delivered by Principal. M. Josephine Vimala. Headmistress S.Meeral proposed the vote of thanks.

Space Club

Space Club was inaugurated at Rojavanam International School, Puthugramam, Kanniyakumari district. Palvannan, DGM (Rtd), ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, inaugurated it. He interacted with the students and clarified their doubts. Earlier, Renuga Devi, teacher, welcomed the gathering. Sahaya Anish, teacher, proposed the vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.