Tirunelveli Campus Connect

September 11, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

From Sri Lanka to alma mater

Governor of Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman, an alumnus of Pushpalata Matric Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli visited his alma mater recently and reminisced his days on the campus from 1989 to 1999. He spoke on how he treasured the school, valued his teachers and the founder Palai. Shanmugham, how this institution instilled discipline and virtues and shaped him into a distinguished personality. He urged the students to think out of the box to excel and endeavour to reach greater heights.

15 years of service by NICHE

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education (NICHE) celebrated its 15th year of recognised university status on September 4. D. Mano Thankaraj, Minister for Milk and Dairy Resource Development, and Padmanabhapuram MLA, was the chief guest. In his address, he emphasised the pivotal role of education in social justice. Kottar Emeritus Bishop Peter Remigius blessed the students and presented certificates for the COVID Crisis Relief Scholarships. Bishop of Kanniyakumari Diocese Rt. Dr. Jainty. Prakash spoke about the university’s achievements and introduced the Barn@nims Scholarship. G. Vijayaraghavan, the first CEO of Thiruvananthapuram Techno Park, shared insights on the future of education and technology, advocating for the establishment of Kerala- Kanniyakumari education corridor. Mr. Thangaraj inaugurated a free Spoken English training centre for students from Kulasekaram, Kattathurai, Thuckalay Government High Schools, and Moolachal and Cherukkol High Schools.

Grand finale

The Platinum Jubilee Grand Finale at St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi marked a significant milestone in its history. On August 18, the closing ceremony was held. B. Serena Margaret, Associate Professor of English, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest was Rev. Sr. Dr. S. Decla, OSM, Superior General, Servite Generalate, Chennai. The guests of honour were Most. Rev. A. Stephen, Bishop of Tuticorin, S. Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA of Tiruchi East, and R. Srinivasan, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology. Fernando Alexandria, Associate Professor of Commerce and Dean, School of Management and Economics, proposed the vote of thanks.

MOU signed

A MOU signing ceremony was held at Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram, on September 7. The MOU was signed between INCHE, South Korea and Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram, Nazareth Margoschis College, Pillayanmanai, and Jeyaraj Annapackiam CSI College of Engineering, Nazareth. R. Selvakumar, Principal in charge, welcomed the gathering. Rt. Rev. Timothy Ravinder, Moderator Commissary, gave the presidential address. The MOU was signed by Kim. Director, INCHE; D.Daniel Ezhilarasu, Regional coordinator. INCHE, and D.Neeger Prince Giftson, secretary. Pope’s College. PremKumar Rajasingh. secretary, NMCP, S. Jeyakumar, Principal, JACSICE, and J.Jeyakumar Ruban, secretary of JAJACSI, also participated.

Beach cleaned

As many as 30 NCC cadets and two staff members, led by Associate NCC Officer and Assistant Professor of English, St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, conducted a cleaning exercise under Puneet Sagar Abhiyan at Inigo Nagar beach on September 9. They also conducted an awareness programme among the residents and fisherfolk on keeping the beach clean and creating a plastic-free environment for marine life. The collected plastic wastes were sent for recycling process.

