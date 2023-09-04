Tirunelveli Campus Connect

September 04, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Conference held

A conference on innovations and technical advancements in agriculture, horticulture, agricultural engineering, sericulture, food science, biotechnology and rural entrepreneurship was held at The Indian Agriculture College, Radhapuram on August 11 and 12. The keynote address, ‘Sericulture – way to prosperity,’ was given by S. Gandhidoss, the Director, followed by presentation of two lead papers by experts from Hong Kong and Ethiopia. A total of 196 papers were presented under 12 themes. The conference proceedings were released by S.A. Joy Raja, chairman. R. Karpaga Kumaravel, Dean, School of Education and Behavioural Sciences, Central University of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest of the valedictory function.

The college, along with Joy University and Prosper foundation, Theni, organised ‘Agri Innova 2023’ on August 9 and 10. The first day programme was exclusively for sericulture farmers. On the second day, experts from agribusiness companies and startups were brought together for exchange of ideas with the students.

Students selected

Students of Good Shepherd Matric Higher Secondary School, Alwarkurichi, participated in an inter-district (Tenkasi) sports competition at the zonal level conducted by the Sports Development Authority of the Tamil Nadu government. Good Sheperd students were qualified for representing the district in the team events of football, throwball and tennikoit, and track events of 100m, 300m, 4x100m relay, high jump and shot put. ​

Entrepreneurship for women

A workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship for women’ was held in Holy Cross College, Nagercoil. on August 26. Arul Prakash Jerald delivered a talk on ‘Science for sustainable livelihood.’ Samuel Gnanaprakash Vincent spoke on ‘Entrepreneurial opportunities in Kanniyakumari district.’ Jeni Chandar Padua, Dean of Entrepreneurship, proposed the vote of thanks. The participants were given handson training in fish preservation, packaging and sales, aquarium and fish keeping, vermiculture and vermicomposting and jute product manufacturing.

Parents’ Day

Hilton Matric Higher Secondary School, Old Courtallam, celebrated Parents’ Day on August 26. The chief guest was Murugan, District Forest Officer and the guest of honour was Jainila Sundari, Principal, Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam. Mr. Murugan, in his address, urged the students not to waste the present in mobile phones so that it could be a ‘valubale future’ for them. Ms. Jainila Sundari stressed the importance of discipline, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities in students. Correspondent R.J.V Bell proposed the vote of thanks.

The school organised the annual sports meet the same day. The chief guest was E.T. Samson, Superintendent of Police. The guest of honour was M. Syed Sulaiman, president, IMA, Courtallam.

FX students win many medals

Students of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli, won many medals in the 24th Nellai District Junior Athletics Competition held on August 26 and 27. Jayamispa of III year Computer Science, Lispa of III Year Synthetic Science, Thayammal of IV year Electrical and Electronics, Bojaccio DP of III year Synthetic Science, Adarsha of II year Electronics and Jerlin Chellam of III year Synthetic Science won medals in various events. Physical Education Directors Suresh Kumar, Samuel Amarnath, Esther Rani and Athletic Trainer Selva Prakash praised the students for their feats.

AI and DS forum inaugurated

The Inaugural of AI&DS Association for this academic year was held at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, on August 31. M.S. Karthikeyan, Manager, System Analysis, Verizon Data Services, Chennai and a college alumni (2006 Batch – NEC) was the chief guest. He urged the students to gain knowledge in any one domain and concentrate more on understanding the concepts.

