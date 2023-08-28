Tirunelveli Campus Connect

August 28, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

APJ award given

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakoil, in association with Nims Medicity, Neyyattinkara, celebrated 5th APJ Award function in Thiruvananthapuram. The award was named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam. This year’s award was given to Krishna M Ella, the visionary founder and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech,for his pioneering work in developing Covaxin for COVID-19. Governor Muhammad Khan offered felicitations. In his address, The function was presided over by Thiruvananthapuram MP Sashi Tharoor. C. Ananthakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST Thiruvananthapuram, offered felicitations.

Literary Club was inaugurated at the institution on August 18. For this three renowned organisations - Malayala Samajam, Kuzhithurai, Akshara Lokam and Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, Thuckalay joined hands. Wing Commander K T Sudhir, former Registrar of Kerala Kalamandalam K K Sundaresan and Thuckalay Haleema offered felicitations. Sree Kumar, Editor-in-Chief of Malayalam Samajam and Parameswaran Nair, president of Akshara Lokam were present.

Workshop held

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, organised a workshop on ‘Navigating the world of web technologies: Unveiling software career pathways’ on August 14. The resource person shared his career experience and gave hands-on training to the students on web development.

Conference held

A conference on ‘Nanotechnology innovations in the energy sector” was organised by the Department of Physics of Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, on August, 21. S. R. Sarath Kumar and K.S. Sibi from University of Kerala were the resource persons, Among the 200 participants, 20 presented their research work.

On gender parity

The Women’s Cell and Human Rights Forum of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, conducted a lecture on ‘Role of men and women towards achieving gender parity’ on August 24. Fatima Babu, former Associate Professor of English, and Athisaya Kumar, advocate, were the resource persons. Prof Babu said that gender parity was not solely a women’s issue; it is a collective responsibility that requires active participation from both genders. She discussed the importance of dismantling gender stereotypes and norms that perpetuate inequality. Mr. Athisaya Kumar shed light on the significance of education, awareness, and advocacy in fostering an environment where everyone can thrive regardless of their gender.

Training programme

The Fisheries College and Research Institute,Tharuvaikulam, conducted a three-day non-residential training programme on “Vannamei shrimp farming’ from August 21. A total of 40 mena and women participated in the programme.. The valedictory was held on August 23. K.S.Vijay Amirtharaj, Assistant Professor and Head i/c, welcomed the gathering. .N.V. Sujathkumar, Dean i/c, delivered the

presidential address..S.Athithan,,Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Writers’ forum

A new initiative,Young Writers Forum, was launched as a startup by K.S. Sowmya and I. Jalaja Kumari, Assistant Professors of History, Holy Cross College, Nagercoil on August 25. The objective was to make young writers. The guest of honour was P.P. Chelladurai, former Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University. Sahitya Akademi awardee was present at the event which saw release of 29 books published by students and professors.

Students want to become scientists

Students of Mount Hilton Public School, Old Courtallam celebrated the successful landing of Vikram lander on the moon as part of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3. The students actively participated in a formation. They were shown a video of the landing and given a short quiz. Many students were inspired by the efforts of our scientists and said they will become scientists.

New Computer Lab

A computer lab was inaugurated at Puraiyur Panchayat Union Middle School in Thoothukudi district. Let’s feed the needy, a charitable organisation, donated three desktops and desks valued at Rs 1.28 lakh. Madasamy, the vice-president of panchayat council, was the special inviteeat the event which was organised by Puraiyur Welfare Trust. Teacher Felsia welcomed the gathering. YCH Logistics India, Chennai, through its CSR initiative and Ansuh Bala Centre of Learning also contributed to making this dream a reality.

