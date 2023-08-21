HamberMenu
Tirunelveli Campus Connect

August 21, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

Abraham Mills S 6089
Students of Muthamil Public School carry out an environment awareness campaign during the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple festival.

Students of Muthamil Public School carry out an environment awareness campaign during the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple festival. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Taking the message to the forest

Sorrimuthu Ayyanar Temple in Tirunelveli district attracts around 2 lakh devotees for the New Moon festival in the Tamil month of Adi. As the temple is inside the forest and along Tamiraparani river, pollution is a big problem. To propagate the initiative by the district administration to minimise damage caused by a huge influx of devotees in the pristine area,  volunteers from Muthamil Public School and St. Ignatius Convent carried out an environmental awareness campaign. They gave cloth bags (manjappai) with country fruits and saplings along with “Prasadam” to the devotees during the festival. District Disaster Management Special Tahsildar Selvam coordinated the efforts. 

55 students of NEC donate blood

The NSS wing of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, organised a blood donation camp on the college premises on August 16, as a part of 40th anniversary  celebration. Kovilpatti Government Hospital Blood Bank Medical Officer Venkateshwaran was the chief guest. As many as 55 students donated blood. The volunteers had made the arrangements under the guidance of Correspondent K.R.Arunachalam, Director S.Shanmugavel, Principal K. Kalidasa Murugavel, NSS Programme Officer K.Subramanian.

