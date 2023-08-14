Tirunelveli Campus Connect

August 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

Awareness programme

An awareness programme on anti-ragging was jointly organised by Anti-Ragging Committee, Youth Red Cross and National Cadet Corps of Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram on August 11. The objective was to make students aware of the ill-effects of ragging. P. Shanthini Grace, Women’s Cell coordinator, welcomed the gathering. Principal(i/c)R. Selvakumar presided over the programme. The chief guests were M. Mayavan, DSP, Srivaikuntam, M. Mary Jemitha, Inspector, Eral, and M. Devasahayam, Sub-Inspector, Sawyerpuram. Mr. Mayavan spoke on laws and ill-effects of ragging. A short film was screened.

Training programme

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised a three-day training programme on “Sprouting entrepreneurship in marine products’ from August 8 for students of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni. A total of 54 students took part in the programme. The students were taken

on a tour of the facilities at FCRI. The participants were shown various value-added marine products such

as seaweed-incorporated bakery products, extruded products, pasta products, and fish pickles. The training was organised by P. Ganesan, Associate Professor.

At alma mater

Annual alumnae meet was held at Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, on August 12. Those who studied before 30 and even 50 years shared their nostalgic memories at their alma mater. The Alumnae Newsletter was also released at the event.

Medical camp

Under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan scheme, Thoothukudi Government Medical College, Aravind Eye Hospital, and K. A. S. Ramdas Polyclinic jointly organised a medical camp in Kamaraj College on August 11. Dean G. Sivakumar initiated the idea and B. Kannan, chief surgeon, K. A. S. Sivakumar Ramdas, Diabetic specialist, Ophthalmologist Gomathinayagam and their medical team conducted the camp. Principal J. Poongodi and Vice Principal A. Ashok were present. Students and teachers benefited from the camp. The arrangements were made by Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Coordinator J. Nagarajan, Assistant Professor of Zoology and Cocoordinator A. Subhashini assisted the medical team.

