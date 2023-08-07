Tirunelveli Campus Connect

August 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

Students complete certification

Francis Xavier Engineering College in Tirunelveli has signed a Memorundum of Understanding with RedHat, a leading provider of open source software solutions, and is an active member of the Red Hat Academy. As many as 56 students and five faculty members have been trained on Red Hat Linux Certification on System Administration. Out of this, eight students and one faculty member, Priskilla Angel Rani, have successfully completed the Global Certification in Red Hat Linux. It helps the students in their placements.

A student of the college has won gold medals in a district-level swimming competition for the Chief Minister’s Cup. Alan Roy, a III year student of Arificial Intelligence Department won gold medal in 400m single, gold in 200m breast stroke, silver medal and certificate in 200m back stroke, 200m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Founder’s Day celebrated

Founder’s Day of Pushpalata Schools was celebrated on July 28. Collector K. P. Karthikeyan was the chief guest. Academic achievers of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Pushpalata Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and Pushpalata British International School in Board examinations, proficiency holders and the staff who have completed 10 and 20 years of service were felicitated by the chief guest. In his address, he insisted on learning new languages, developing skills and arts to be successful.

Workshop held

Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, organised a workshop on ‘Gram panchayat development plan’ on July 31. K. Ravichandran, Regional Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Gandhigram Rural Institute, was the resource person. He addressed the PG students, faculty, village presidents, and village representatives of the adopted villages. He laid emphasis on the importance of students’ role in the society and focused on various plans of the UBA meant for the betterment of villages. He urged the students and faculty to find out solutions to problems in villages for which they could get funds to carry out their proposals.

Crossings 2023

Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, and SIOL Quiz Club organised an intercollegiate and interschool quiz competition, Crossings 2023. As many as 25 teams from colleges and 21 teams from schools participated. The quiz master was S. Muthukumaran. In the Interschool level, St. Alphonsa School, Nagercoil, took the first place and Best CBSE School, Paloor, and Bishop Remigius CBSE School, Nagercoil, took the second and third places, respectively. In the Intercollegiate level, Government Engineering College, Tirunelveli, took the first place and St. John’s College, Palayamkottai, and Arunachala Engineering College for Women, Nagercoil, won the second and third places, respectively.