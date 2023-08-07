HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirunelveli Campus Connect

August 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alan Roy of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli , who won many medals in a swimming competition, being honoured. 

Alan Roy of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli , who won many medals in a swimming competition, being honoured.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Students complete certification

Francis Xavier Engineering College in Tirunelveli has signed a Memorundum of Understanding with RedHat, a leading provider of open source software solutions, and is an active member of the Red Hat Academy. As many as 56 students and five faculty members have been trained on Red Hat Linux Certification on System Administration. Out of this, eight students and one faculty member, Priskilla Angel Rani, have successfully completed the Global Certification in Red Hat Linux. It helps the students in their placements.

A student of the college has won gold medals in a district-level swimming competition for the Chief Minister’s Cup. Alan Roy, a III year student of Arificial Intelligence Department won gold medal in 400m single, gold in 200m breast stroke, silver medal and certificate in 200m back stroke, 200m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Founder’s Day celebrated

Founder’s Day of Pushpalata Schools was celebrated on July 28. Collector K. P. Karthikeyan was the chief guest. Academic achievers of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Pushpalata Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and Pushpalata British International School in Board examinations, proficiency holders and the staff who have completed 10 and 20 years of service were felicitated by the chief guest. In his address, he insisted on learning new languages, developing skills and arts to be successful. 

Workshop held

Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, organised a workshop on ‘Gram panchayat development plan’ on July 31.  K. Ravichandran, Regional Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Gandhigram Rural Institute,  was the resource person. He addressed the PG students, faculty, village presidents, and village representatives of the adopted villages. He laid emphasis on the importance of students’ role in the society and focused on various plans of the UBA meant for  the betterment of  villages. He urged the students and faculty to find out solutions to problems in villages for which they could get funds to carry out their proposals. 

Crossings 2023

Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, and SIOL Quiz Club organised an intercollegiate and interschool quiz competition, Crossings 2023. As many as 25 teams from  colleges and 21 teams from schools participated. The quiz master was S. Muthukumaran. In the Interschool level, St. Alphonsa School, Nagercoil, took the first place and Best CBSE School, Paloor, and Bishop Remigius CBSE School, Nagercoil, took the second and third places, respectively. In the Intercollegiate level,  Government Engineering College, Tirunelveli, took the first place and St. John’s College, Palayamkottai, and Arunachala Engineering College for Women, Nagercoil,  won the second and third places, respectively. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.