Tirunelveli Campus Connect

July 31, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Students ‘launch’ rocket

ISRO launched Chandrayan II in 2019. At the final stage, it ended in failure. On July 14, Indian scientists successfully launched Chandrayan III into space. To commemorate the success, Class VI to XII students of Subbiah Vidyalayam in Thoothukudi tried their hands in flying mini representational model of rockets, using air and water.

Stargazing

The Department of Physics of Sadakathullah Appa College, Palayamkottai, organised a skywatching event to celebrate International Moon Day in collaboration with Thamirabarani Astro Science Forum and District Science Centre on July 21. About 300 students from schools and colleges and a sizeable number of public enjoyed watching the moon and planets through telescopes. G. Arul Jerald Prakash, former Director of Kerala Science and Technology Museum, Thiruvananthapuram, traced the history of space exploration. District Science Centre Officer S. M. Kumar showed images of various stars and expressed his joy of stargazing. Swamidoss, Coordinator of Tirunelveli Astro Club, spoke about the universe.

Thassim Beevi girls at FCRI

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised a two-day training programme on ‘Sprouting entrepreneurship in marine products’ from July 25 for the benefit of 80 students of Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai. P .Ganesan, Associate Professor, welcomed the gathering. Rosy Fernando of the Kilakarai college and FCRI Dean B. Ahilan offered felicitations. The students were taken on a tour to see the facilities of the host. There were demonstrations on making value-added marine products using seaweed, pasta, fish, bread and pickles.

Miyawaki forest at Holy Cross

Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, has embarked on a new initiative to create Miyawaki forest on its campus, Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan launched the initiative on July 22. NIMIR Foundation offered the saplings. Eco Club coordinators Punitha and Albino Wins participated.

Library Day was celebrated at the college on July 18. Jeya Kala, the Librarian, delivered the welcome address. The chief guest, Francis Xavier, former Vice-Principal of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, spoke about the importance of reading books. Lawrence Mary, an alumna and Assistant Professor of Muslim Arts College, Thiruvithancode, traced the growth of her alma mater. Winners of Library Day competitions (elocution, singing, poetry writing and short film making) were honoured.

Saplings distributed

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, WINBLEM distributed saplings to the public. WINBLEM is jointly implemented by Winny, a Class IX student at Mar Ivanios CBSE School, Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari district; and Melsha and Blessy, students of Class IX and VII in St. John’s Matriculation School, Thoothoor.