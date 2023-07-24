Tirunelveli Campus Connect

July 24, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST

College Day

Indian Agriculture College, Radhapuram, celebrated its 7th College Day on July 18. The function started with the lighting of ‘kuthuvillaku’ by Sophia Raja, wife of the late Sardar S.A. Raja. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor of Joy University S. Rajesh presided over the function. Registrar M.L. Jones was present. Principal S. Manickavasagam presented the annual report. Chairman S.A. Joy Raja offered felicitations. A.S. Devika, the game secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.

CET students bag many prizes

Students of CET Nursing College, Ratnapuram, Kanniyakumari district, took part in inter-nursing college competitions and won many prizes. In the painting competition, Sandhya, a fourth year student, won the first prize. Thangamari, another fourth year student, won the second prize in the Glazy Pot competition and Trisha, a first year student, won the third prize in the rangoli competition. Trisha has been selected for a State-level rangoli competition for nursing colleges.

FCRI conducts exhibition

The Department of Fisheries Extension, Economics and Statistics of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, participated in the 95th ICAR Foundation Day celebration at ICAR – SCAD, KVK, Vagaikulam, on July 18. The programme was conducted to disseminate technologies available in the fields of agriculture, veterinary science and fisheries for the benefit of farmers. V. Palanisami, Principal Scientist and Head, ICAR – SCAD, KVK, inaugurated it. G. Arul Oli, Assistant Professor, FCRI, spoke on ‘The scope of fish and fisheries and opportunities for fishpreneurs.’

A workshop on ‘Potential species diversification for sustainable farming; was held on July 21. G.Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam inaugurated the workshop.

BVM school bags many prizes

The alumni association of Holy Cross Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Thoothukudi, organised various competitions. Students from Bharath Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, also participated in the competitions. Ishant Eshwar of the school stood first in Young Scientist competition, Jaison Raja and Pon Selva Jayanth stood second in the quiz competition, Kanishka and Afra stood second in hand painting competition and Sumitra, Desina Lopez, Kanishka, Gopika and Sri Varshini stood third in the singing competition.

Investiture ceremony

The investiture ceremony at Muthamil Public School, Tirunelveli, was held recently. The chief guest was R Revathi, Special DRO. World Literacy Day was also celebrated at the school in which achievements of the great leader Kamaraj was reminisced. The students presented a skit on qualities of Kamaraj, a man of action and not of words.

Stress on health

A programme, ‘Women’s Health is Family’s Health,’ was organised at Sankar Polytechnic College in Tirunelveli on July 19. The chief guest was Dr. Premasudha V, consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. In her address, she laid emphasis on the importance of a proper balanced diet and physical activities. Yoga or meditation or cycling or walking must be done daily, she said. She also spoke on menstrual cycle, ph, HB levels, etc.

Workshop held

A workshop on fashion design and mehndi design was held at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, on July 22. The resource person was T.J.Anusha who taught cone handling, finger design, inner and outer filling design, blank cone manufacturing, mandala design, tips and tricks, arabic outline design, etc. During the fashion design training in the afternoon, she spoke on colour coordination, fabric selection, jewellery wearing techniques, etc.