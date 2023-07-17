Tirunelveli Campus Connect

July 17, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Contests held

Thoothukudi District Prohibition and Abstinence Administration and Kamaraj College organised an awareness programme against global drug use and trafficking recently. Competitions were held for college students. District Excise Division Assistant Commissioner P. Selvanayakam distributed the prizes and certificates. Principal Poongodi, Excise Divisional Officer Thomas Payas Arul, Inspector Prabhakaran, and HoD-History A. Devaraj participated.

Eco Club

Eco Club was inaugurated in National Engineering College, Kovilpatti on July 8. Dean - Student Affairs and Industry Relations.B.Paramasivan presided. The chief guest, James Dev, Lead Software Developer, Centizen, Tirunelveli, explained the importance of enabling and empowering Eco-Sustainability through engineering.

The inaugural function of the Mechanical Engineering Association (MEA) was held the same day. Blessed Singh Thanasigh of Mindtree, Chennai, and an alumnus, was the chief guest. He explained how mechanical engineering students can work in the software industry in the present environment and the various job opportunities available.

Fancy dress contest held

Tirunelveli Corporation organised a fancy dress competition to commemorate the centenary celebration of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Tirunelveli on July 8. Students from various schools, dressed as Karunanidhi participated in the event. Students of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir bagged four prizes out of 10 special prizes.

Language Club was inaugurated at Little Flower Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Pushpagiri, Choozhal in Kanniyakumari district on July 15. Tibi Thomas R S, Head, English Department, Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Marthandam, was the chief guest. The synopsiss of the upcoming academic year was presented by the captains of Language Club. Principal Rev.Sr. Joby George offered felicitations.

Toppers honoured

Sigaram Academy of Excellence, a guidance and coaching centre for competitive and entrance examinations, based in Mulagumoodu, Kanniyakumari district, organised Sigaram Excel Festa at St. Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering, Nagercoil, on July 15. It was a grand celebration dedicated to appreciating and awarding the toppers of SSLC exams from Kanniyakumari district. Rev. Fr. Sebastian, founder and Director of the Academy, welcomed the gathering. Arul Jerald Prakash, former Director of Kerala State Science Centre and Technology Museum, and Y Arul Prakash, Medical Superintendent of Kanniyakumari Medical College and Hospital, were the chief guests. It was presided over by Rev. Fr. Jesurethinam, incharge of Diocese of Kuzhithurai. The awards ceremony was presided by Rev. Fr. Maria William, college Correspondent. Joseph Raj, the coordinator of the Academy, proposed the vote of thanks.