Tirunelveli Campus Connect

July 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Doctors role stressed

Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji celebrated World Doctor’s Day on July 3. Noted physician Gopika Selva Renga Raju was the chief guest. In her address, she emphasised the importance of doctors’ role in the community. She highlighted the various ways in which doctors contributed to the society.

Investiture ceremony

Student Council investiture ceremony was celebrated in Holy Cross College, Nagercoil on July 3. Secretary Sr. Mary Gilda welcomed the gathering. S. Vijayadharani, MLA, was the chief guest, and Sr. Nirmala, former Headmistress of Holy Cross Anglo Indian School, Thoothukudi was a special invitee. The Principal Sr. S. Sahaya Selvi offered felicitations. The student council members took the pledge. The IQAC newsletter was released during the event. The event was meticulously organised by Deans of Students Mabel Edal Queen and Lesly Fathima.

Entrepreneurship programme

K.R. Innovation Centre, National Engineering College, organised a four-week online entrepreneurship development programme on Internet of Things for Healthcare, Agriculture, Smart City, Smart Home, Supply Chain and Smart Vehicle Applications from June 5. Dinesh Kumar Sundaravelu, Associate Vice- President, Startup TN, was the chief guest. Successful entrepreneurs and startup founders shared their experiences in IoT-based business ventures.

In a guest lecture organised in NEC on July 1, R.Balasubramanian from IIT-Roorkee explained the importance of data structure, problem solving in the world of programming, and application of tree data structures.

Office-bearers take charge

Investiture Ceremony of Students’ Council of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi was organised on July 5. Rev. Fr. Mariadoss, SJ Principal, St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, was the chief guest. Principal Rev. Sr. Jessie Fernando conducted the investiture ceremony. The office-bearers took charge. A tableau based on the theme of the academic year, ‘Glow with Goodness,” was staged to emphasise the value of ‘goodness’ among the students. The chief guest, in his address, insisted that each student must aim at inspiring humanity and focus on the upliftment of the society.

Convention held

National IAOMR Undergraduate Convention 2023 was conducted at Rajas Dental College and Hospital, Kavalkinaru, on July 7. Satheesha Reddy, president, IAOMR, and Prasanth Shenoy, secretary, spoke. Jacob Raja, chairman, delivered the presidential address. Alex Mathews Muruppel, Principal; I.Packiaraj, Director; Dhinakar, Vice Principal; and Angeline Deepthi, HOD, participated. Fifteen students from Tamil Nadu and Kerala presented their research papers.

Founder’s Day

91st Founder’s Day of Einstein College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, was celebrated on July 7. Principal R. Velayutham and chairman A. Amudhavanan offered felicitations. Various competitions were conducted for 175 students from 36 schools. Managing trustee A. Mathivanan distributed the prizes.

Programme at FCRI

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised an awareness programme for fish farmers, entrepreneurs, aqua industries personnel and school students in connection with National Fish Farmers Day on July 10. During the inaugural function, .B.Ahilan, Dean, delivered the presidential address. S.Athithan, Professor, coordinated the event.

Contests held

Thoothukudi District Prohibition and Abstinence Administration and Kamaraj College organized an awareness programme against global drug use and trafficking recently. Competitions were held for college students. District Excise Division Assistant Commissioner P. Selvanayakam distributed the prizes and certificates. Principal Poongodi, Excise Divisional Officer Thomas Payas Arul, Inspector Prabhakaran, and HoD-History A. Devaraj participated.