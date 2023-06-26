Tirunelveli Campus Connect

June 26, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

On Indian philosophy

V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi organised a discourse on “Indian Philosophy” on account of “Indian Philsopher’s Day on June 15. S. Prema Latha, Associate Professor, welcomed the gathering. Principal T.Kanakaraj, presided. The resource persons were G.Rajeswari of Alagappa University College of Education, Karaikudi; J. Maria Prema of St.Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai; S.Rasul Mohaideen from the host college; and A.Veliappan of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. They explained the values, culture, ethics, aesthetics tradition, metaphysics, epistemology and significance of Indian Philosophy and Indian Philosophers. They said philosophical values should be transferrred to the next generation via prospective teachers. M.Sasikala, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Yadhumanaval 46.0

Rotary Club of Kovilpatti, in association with Rotaract Club of National Engineering College, organised an orientation programme, ‘Yadhumanaval 46.0: Empowering Girls’ on June 19. Rotaract Club president S.Sivarama Krishnan welcoming the gathering. Educationalist Jayanthasri Balakrishnan, the chief guest, spoke on the importance of education for women. “Everyone has to become a tree from a seed by their hardwork and we are in a position to make much more trees to create a better nation,” she said.

Yoga Day

Pushpalata British International School, Tirunelveli, celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21. The students, under the expert guidance of a dedicated yoga trainer, performed a series of sitting and standing asanas. They demonstrated flexibility, strength, and grace. The universal concept of the world being one big family and the importance of fostering unity and harmony among all beings was emphasised by Ms. Rajeswari

At FCRI

The Physical Education unit of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day. A special lecture on value of yoga in current lifestyle was given by yoga master K. Parthasarathi.

The Department of Aquaculture of FCRI conducted an on campus / online training on shrimp farming on June 22. Twenty-two trainees, including seven women from Thoothukudi district, participated. Techniques of shrimp farming were taught followed by on-farm demonstrations. B.Ahilan, Dean, distributed certificates to the participants. The programme was aimed at paving the way for self-employment. S.Athithan, HoD. conducted and coordinated the programme.

JEE toppers

Students of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli have brought laurels to their alma mater by scoring high in JEE Advanced-2023. Yukash Ram E. has secured All India Rank-643 and Category Rank -100. Eleven other students have also secured all India ranks and are waiting to enter the portals of premier institutions of the country.

