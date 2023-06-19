Tirunelveli Campus Connect

June 19, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Open Day at FCRI

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi organised Open Day for school students and public on June 19 in commemoration of establishment of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam. The college was established in Thoothukudi by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in October 1977, making it the second fisheries college in India. Presently, it is functioning as one of the constituent colleges of the fisheries university. The Open Day was inaugurated by Rejini, Chief Educational Officer, Thoothukudi. There were exhibits of marine ornamental fish aquarium, glass aquarium, edible fishes, shrimps, crabs, lobsters, brooder fishes, models of integrated fish farms and fish processing units. As many as 2,000 students from 22 schools visited the exhibition.

FCRI conducted a fish farmers’ meet recently. Amal Xavier, Joint Director, Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Thoothukudi highlighted the explained the schemes of State Fisheries Department. J. Maria Michael Christopher of Aqua Remedies, Chennai; R. Suresh Raja, Lead Fish Farmer, Himalayan Aqua Farm, Thanjavur; and K. S. Vijay Amirtharaj of FCRI spoke on various topics. Keerthana, Sub Inspector, Department of Fisheries, explained fisher’s welfare scheme under PMSSY. A total of 100 fish and shrimp farmers from various parts of Tamil Nadu participated.

Career guidance programme held

A career guidance programme was conducted for first year students of PET Engineering College, Valliyur, on June 5. Principal K. Madhan Kumar presided over the programme. A. Shahul Hameed, Data Architect Consultant, Azure Cloud, US, gave an insight on opportunities in the software industry. He spoke on new openings. Semi Almouza, Software Consultant, US, advised the students to have an inquisitive mind and have an urge to question as it would lead to indepth learning. The programme was coordinated by Placement Officer S. Mohammed Peer Madharsha.

An achievement by Vel’s Vidhyalaya

Vel’s Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary Schools in Ambasamudram and Tenkasi have made an achievement by making 19 students of the first-Grade XII batch by cracking NEET UG 2023 and getting qualified for free medical seats on merit basis. The school followed strategies such as exclusive learning materials, extensive teaching, one on one doubt clarifying sessions, periodically conducted assessments facilitated by qualified senior faculties with proven records, thus leading to the astounding success of the programme in the maiden attempt. l Correspondent M.V.M. Veeravel Murugan, Director K. Rajarajeswari, IIT & NEET head .Nagasrinivasan appreciated the NEET achievers.

On indian philosophy

V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi organised a discourse on “Indian Philosophy” on account of “Indian Philsopher’s Day on June 15. S. Prema Latha, Associate Professor of Education, welcomed the gathering. Principal T.Kanakaraj, presided. The Resource Persons were G. Rajeswari of Alagappa University College of Education, Karaikudi; J. Maria Prema of St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai; S. Rasul Mohaideen from the host college; and A. Veliappan of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli. They explained the values, culture, ethics, aesthetics tradition, metaphysics, epistemology and significance of Indian Philosophy and Indian Philosophers. They emphasised that philosophical values should be transferrred to the next generation via prospective teachers. M.Sasikala, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

