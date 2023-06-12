Tirunelveli Campus Connect

June 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Cleanup exercise at beach

Department of Aquatic Environment Management and NSS unit of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi organised a cleanup programme at Inigo Nagar beach on June 5 to mark World Environmeet Day. It was inaugurated by Dean B.Ahilan. Sixty UG students, Corporation East Zone employees and members of ‘V’ Can Trust collected single-use plastic waste, fishing nets, thermocole, bottles and other anthropogenic litter. The collected plastic wastes were segregated and sent to the Municipal Corporation for further process. P. Padmavathy, Professor and Head, and M. Muruganantham, NSS Officer, coordinated this programme. Pamphlets on “Impact of microplastics on aquatic organisms” were distributed to fisherfolk to create awareness of plastic pollution.

Workshop at KV

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nagercoil conducted a workshop on ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ as a part of Janbhagidari activities on June 8. As many as 67 teachers from CBSE schools in Kanyakumari district participated in this workshop. S.S.Sandhya, Head of Research, Department of Mathematics, Sree Ayyappa College for Women, Chunkankadai, was the Chief guest. Principal R.N.Sendhil Kumar welcomed the gathering and gave a brief explanation on the key features of NEP. M.Bagavathy Ammal and V. Kalyani Kalpana threw light on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy and its implementation in classroom.