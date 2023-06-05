ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli Campus Connect

June 05, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An event under way during the educational conclave at Best Senior Secondary School, Paloor, Karungal. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Conclave at school

Best Senior Secondary School, Paloor, Karungal, Kanniyakumari district, hosted an educational conclave on May 26. A.K. Kumaraguru, former Vice-Chancellor of M.S. University, graced the occasion. The conclave delved into three pivotal topics that shape the educational landscape. C.K. Mahadevan, Scientist, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, spoke on National Education  Policy 2020.  James R Daniel, former Director of CSS, M S University, spoke on National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022. K.K. Shine, chairperson of Southern Region Council of the National Council for Teacher Education in New Delhi, spoke on holistic National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

