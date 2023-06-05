Tirunelveli Campus Connect

June 05, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

Conclave at school

Best Senior Secondary School, Paloor, Karungal, Kanniyakumari district, hosted an educational conclave on May 26. A.K. Kumaraguru, former Vice-Chancellor of M.S. University, graced the occasion. The conclave delved into three pivotal topics that shape the educational landscape. C.K. Mahadevan, Scientist, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, spoke on National Education Policy 2020. James R Daniel, former Director of CSS, M S University, spoke on National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022. K.K. Shine, chairperson of Southern Region Council of the National Council for Teacher Education in New Delhi, spoke on holistic National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.