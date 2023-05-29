Tirunelveli Campus Connect

May 29, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Five-day workshop

The Department of MCA of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, conducted a five-day workshop on various web development platforms such as nodejs, React, JavaScript from May 15. The resource persons were K. Ramesh, HoD and K Saravanan, HoD, Computer Science - both from Anna University Regional Campus, Tirunelveli. Principal K. Madhan Kumar presided over the programme. A Kalaiselvi, HoD, welcomed the gathering.The workshop proved to be an eye-opener to the current trends.

Mobile App to track sea turtles

World Turtle Day, which falls on May 23, was organised at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi. N. Jayakumar, Associate Professor, welcomed the gathering. B. Ahilan, Dean, delivered the

presidential address. V. K Venkataramani, former Dean and Adjunct Professor, spoke on the importance of community-based turtle conservation. C. Sudhan, Assistant Professor, explained the application of newly- developed Android mobile application in locating sea turtle nesting grounds. The mobile application and online blog were released by the Dean. Third year B.F.Sc. students, I.Keerthana and V. Priyanka, who assisted in developing the application, were honoured with a memento. R. Durairaja, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Students wins painting contest

Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) conducted a national-level painting competition for students. A. K. Anu Bharathi, a Class X student of Bharath Vidya Mandir, Ilanji, has emerged as the State-level winner in the competition.

FX students win prize in contest

In Innovation Competition of Entrepreneurship Development Institute, students of Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, won a prize of ₹1 lakh. This competition is being held for college students across the state Since 2016. Students are given an opportunity to present their innovative ideas in finding solutions to complex problems arising in the fields of Agriculture, Smart City, Health Care, Pin-Tech and Automobile. Three rounds of competitions were held at Nagercoil Anna University, Cheranmahadevi Scott College of Engineering, and Anna University in Guindy, Chennai this year. Praveen, Praveen Samson, Rajkamal, III year Computer Science students represented Tirunelveli region.