Tirunelveli Campus Connect

May 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

World Heritage Day observed

World Heritage Day was celebrated in Hilton Public School, Old Courtallam Road, on April 18. Various programmes were organised by the school. The students presented a heritage expo on the occasion. Correspondent R.J.V. Bell and secretary Grace Kasthuri Bell graced the occasion. Headmistress Dhivya Srinath, in her address, said the students, despite their differences, must stand united and respect our culture.

Sports Day

St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, organised Sports Day on April 11. S. Devasahayam Selvakumar, Principal, St. John’s College of Education, was the chief guest. S.Jebasheela Jenifer, Assistant Professor of Physical Science, welcomed the gathering. Principal Sr. L.Vasanthi Medona offered felicitatations. C. Stella Rajakumari, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, introduced the chief guest. P. Johncy Rose, Librarian, proposed a vote of thanks.

Electrospitze

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and student’s association of ECE, Anna University Regional Campus – Tirunelveli, organised a regional-level technical symposium, ‘Electrospitzer 2023,’ on April 25. Dean N Shenbaga Vinayaga Moorthy offered felicitations. S. Suja Priyadharsini, Head, ECE Department, gave the welcome address. Pooja Gopalan, Divisional Head, ICET-I ,IPRC, ISRO , Mahendragiri, was the chief guest. A workshop on ‘Cloud computing and mobile’ was conducted by G. Prabhu, a Senior Solution Architect, Inspection Depot, Inc. Florida. The winners and participants were given prizes and certificates.

Sports Day

The 61st Sports Day was held at Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram, on April 26. J. Ilavarasi Jeyamalar, Assistant Professor, welcomed the gathering. R. Selvakumar, Principal i/c, secretary D. Neegar Prince Giftson and R. Sellaraj Manuneethi, HOD of English and Director of Physical Education D. Jones Rajan spoke. The chief guest, K. Sasikumar Pondurai, national kabaddi player from Meignanapuram, distributed medals and certificates to winners.

Vannamei farming

Pearl Aqua is the flagship programme organised for the first time by the Fisheries College and Research Institute ,Thoothukudi. As part of this programme, a workshop on ‘Good aquaculture practices in Vannamei farming’ was organised on April 28. It was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor G.Sugumar. Dean B. Ahilan offered felicitations. Ravi Kumar Yellanki, Amerneni Ravi Kumar, Sitthichai Sae Ho and Manoj M Sharma from various parts of India delivered the special lectures. S.Athithan served as co-convenor, and K.S. Vijay Amirtharaj as organising secretary.

Annual Day

National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, celebrated its 39th Annual Day on April 24. R. Uma Shankar, Global Delivery Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences, LTIMindtree, Hyderabad and distinguished Alumnus (CSE 1987-1991 batch) was the chief guest. As many as 21 patents were filed out of which “Apparatus for reaping sodium chloride’ was granted a patent for 20 years. S.Mathivannan, Principal, K.R. Arts and Science College, Prof. A.Rajeshwaran, Principal, Lakshmi Ammal Polytechnic College, took part in the function. Professor R.Muthukumar proposed the vote of thanks. K.Mohaideen Pitchai, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, had made elaborate arrangements.

A two-day instructional course on ‘Stochastic Approximation Algorithms’ sponsored by the Indian Association for Research in Computing Science (IARCS), was held for two days at NEC on April 27 and 28. Gugan Thoppe, Assistant Professor, IISc-Bangalore, was the resource person.

Creativity contests

In commemoration of World Creativity and Innovation Day, Best Senior Secondary School, Nagercoil, held a series of competitions. Students of all ages participated in a diverse range of events, from colouring and clay moulding to verse writing and story writing, showcasing their talents and creativity. Chairman K. Thangaswamy presented the winners with prizes and certificates. The winners’ assembly was held on April 24. Senior Principal Shyamala Thangaswamy, Principal N. Robert Kumar and Vice-Principal Ragila Alex were present.

Two-day conference

The Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering of Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumaracoil, organised a two-day conference on ‘Control, instrumentation, communication and computational technologies’ on April 27 and 28. R. Perumalsamy, Pro Chancellor-academic, NICHE, delivered the presidential address. A. K. Kumaraguru, Vice Chancellor, delivered the inaugural address. Branesh Madhavan Pillai of Mahidol University, Thailand, the chief guest, spoke on ‘Biomedical and robotics technology: How far we are?.’