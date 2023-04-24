Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 24, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Students pass NMMS

As many as 22 students of St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, cleared the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination conducted this academic year. The students and their teachers won the appreciation of Rector Henry Jerome, Correspondent Kuzhanthai Raj, Headmaster Augustine John Peter, AHM John Kennedy and Fr. Manuel.

Eleven Class VIII students of Sarah Tucker Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, have also passed the NMMS examination. Correspondent Victor Selvaraj, Headmistress Persis Gnanaselvi, teachers and parwents lauded the students for having won the merit scholarship.

Annual Day

The 14th Annual Day of Excel Global School and 24th Annual Day of Excel Central School, Thiruvattar, were celebrated in a grand manner on April 14 and 15. The event was named ‘Paradigm Shift.’

K. Chockalingam, former Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, was the chief guest for the Excel Global School event and Gowri, the Vice Chancellor of Madras University, officiated as the chief guest for Excel Central School. Brinda Sreekumar, the MD of Excel Group of Schools, delivered the presidential address in both the events. The annual report of Excel Global School was presented by Principal Priya Jenifer, and that of Excel Central School by its Principal Binukumar. Sreekumar, the Chairman, was present.

Wins first prize

S.Hisaanah, III B.Sc Computer Science student of Annai Hajira Women’s College, Melapalayam, Tirunelveli district bagged laurels in a national-level essay competition conducted by TATA Group in 13 languages. Hisaanah secured first prize for writing the essay in the regional language, Tamil, under the title, ‘Building India.’ She received the medal and Certificate of Excellence from the President in New Delhi on April 17. TATA Group presented her a gift cheque of ₹35,000. President S.K.Syed Ahamed, secretary S.K. Kutha Mohamed, treasurer O.K. Jafar Sauthik, Principal Rajab Fathima congratulated her.

World Heritage Day celebrated

World Heritage Day was celebrated in Hilton Public School, Old Courtallm Road, on April 18. Various programmess were organised by the school. The students presented a heritage expo on the occasion. Correspondent R.J.V. Bell and secretary Grace Kasthuri Bell graced the occasion. Headmistress Dhivya Srinath, in her address, said the students, despite their differences, must stand united and respect our culture.

Sports Day

St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, organised Sports Day on April 11. S.Devasahayam Selvakumar, Principal, St. John’s College of Education, was the chief guest. S.Jebasheela Jenifer, Assistant Professor of Physical Science, welcomed the gathering. Principal Sr. L.Vasanthi Medona offered felicitatations. C. Stella Rajakumari, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, introduced the chief guest. P. Johncy Rose, Librarian, proposed the vote of thanks.