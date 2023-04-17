Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Conference

A conference on ‘Emerging technologies in engineering and applied sciences’ was organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumaracoil, Kanniyakumari district on April 12 and 13. It was inaugurated by M Sathish Anto, Assistant Manager (Project Planning) Tata Projects, ISRO-2, Mahendragiri. Biju Prathap, General Manager, BSNL; and former Kerala Medical University Vice Chancellor K C Nair were present.

Visit to Malaysia

Sixteen students of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli, received hands-on training at the modern laboratories of University of Putra, Malaysia. They visited Robotics Lab, Fibre Optics Communication Lab, Networking Lab, Simulation Lab and Welding and CNC Lab.

First-year MCA students took part in competitions such as paper presentation, paper demonstration, error correction, poster making,theld on the sidelines of a technical seminar at St. Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering, Nagercoil. The FX students bagged first and second prizes in many competitions and won the overall championship trophy and a cash prize.

Graduation Day

The fifth Graduation Day of Rojavanam Educational Institutions in Nagercoil recently. Chairman Arul Kannan and vice-chairman Arul Jothi were present. Mohan, Principal, Rojavanam International School, delivered the welcome address. Arunachalam, (Retd) Dean, Kanyakumari Government Medical College, the college’s educational consultant Shanti, and finance consultant Sethu offered felicitations.

Former District Judge John R.D.Santhosam, the special guest, gave the convocation address.

Poetry contest

The PG and Research Department of English, V.O.Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi conducted Poetry Recital Competition in commemoration of National Poetry Month on April 3. P. Iwin, III BA English, secured the first prize, D. Joyce Blessy, I MA, English bagged the second prize. The third prize was shared by R. Jeya Sakthi. I MA English and P. Benedicta, I MA English.C. Veerabahu, Principal, distributed prizes and certificates to the winners. P.D. Silvia, Head and Associate Professor, V. Rajarajeswari, Associate Professor, and S. Nishanth, Assistant Professor, were present.

Selected for finals

Students of Best Senior Secondary School, Karungal, Kannniyakumari district, organised a ‘Techradiance Mini Humanoid Robots’ workshop and six students were selected for the finals in IIT-Hyderabad. The students, studying Classes VI- X, S. Sarvesh, S.S. Gihanix, J. Jerick Bright, Jubel Jash, F.S. Aditya Jorim, and Y.R. Ashwin, received robotic kits and certificates from school chairman K. Thangaswamy. Besides, Class IV student S. Shivanya received A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award for her meritorious and artistic skills.

Tamil New Year fete

Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, celebrated Tamil New Year. Tamil teacher Sugunaa gave a special talk. The students presented a cultural programme, including a dance and cat walk with traditional attire. Academic facilitator Usha Ramesh appreciated the students and teachers for their hard work.