Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

‘Mupperum Vizha’

Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi, celebrated ‘Mupperum Vizha’ on April 6. Sports Day, Annual Day and Founder’s Day were celebrated on that day. C.Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner; Subathra Vetrivel, Correspondent of Sri Saradha School and Sri Lalitha School; and V. Vishwabharathi, Director – Gamesville Sports Academy, were the chief guests. V.Joseph Raj, Head, Computer Science Department, welcomed the gathering. Annual Day report was read by Principal J.Poongodi, and Sports Day report by Physical Director T. Balasingh. .Gopalakrishnan, Assistant Professor of Commerce, proposed the vote of thanks.

NICHE Civil Service Academy inaugurated

The Padmashri P. Gopinathan Nair Civil Service Academy of Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumaracoil, was inaugurated by E. Balagurusamy, former Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, Chennai on April 3. In his address, he said‘five Ps’ and ‘Five Cs’ were the essential attributes of an IAS officer. The five ‘Ps’ are Power, Prestige, Perks, Protection and Prospectus. The five ‘Cs’ are Commitment, Confidence, Courage, Common Sense and Character. He distributed certificates to students who had passed ‘Certificate Course in Embedded Robotics.’

NSS camp held

A one-week NSS camp was organised at Puthoor-Mondaikadu by St. John’s College of Arts and Science, Ammandivilai from March 23 to April 2. The theme of the camp was ‘Role of youth in cleanliness drive.’ A. Veliappan, NSS Programme Coordinator, MS University, visited the camp. Fifty volunteers conducted awareness sessions on the topics of Healthy Life, Avoiding bad food habits, Soft Skills Development and Legal Awareness. The volunteers cleaned Puthoor-Mondaikadu seashore. They removed plastic waste and thorny bushes. Also they carried out a survey entitled ‘Youth without education or employment.’

Graduation ceremony

Shrikarra Vidhya Mandhir, Kovilpatti, celebrated its Kindergarden Graduation ceremony on April 6. The chief guest was Amuthavalli, Correspondent of grand kids play school and Principal of U.P.Martri Higher Secondary School. Ravikumar,correspondent of kindergarten, was the special guest. They presented shields and certificates to students in the presence of chairman Raju and correspondent Muthukumar.

Career guidance conclave

On April 4, 2023, the National Engineering College hosted ‘Silaiyum Neeyae..! Sirpiyum Neeyae..!, a career guidance conclave for school students on April 4. R. Ashwin, an educational expert, the resource person, quoted the examples of people who succeeded in different fields after studying in government schools and spoke only Tamil. He urged the students to improve their aptitude, verbal skills, logical reasoning, and general knowledge, to get a good placement. Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kovilpatti, Nadar Higher Secondary School, Kovilpatti and Cambridge Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Vikramasingapuram each received a cheque for ₹2,500 for their highest and consistent number of participation in the Online Objective Test-2K23.