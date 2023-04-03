Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 03, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Wins first prize

Students of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli, participated in VISAI 2023, an international project competition. A team of students participated in the Industrial Hackathon. The students - G.B.Kaladevi (III B.Tech IT), A.Agnes (II B.Tech IT) and J Joel (II CSBS) from Ideation applied lab won the first prize for their solution based on automated messaging with AI technology for drivers and for back office tracking of vehicles. The students were mentored by Professor T.C.Subbulakshmi.

Graduation Day

The CET College of Nursing, Rathinapuram, Kanniyakumari district, celebrated its 6th Graduation Day on March 21. The chief guest, Radhakrishnan, former Dean, Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital, Asaripallam, delivered the Graduation Day address. S. Manimegalai of M.L. Hospital, the guest of honour, distributed the degree certificates.

College Day

PET Engineering College,Valliyoor, celebrated its 25th College Day on March 17. P.O.J .Lebba, the Chairman of the College Governing Council, delivered the presidential address. The chief guests were Siva Kumar, Deputy Director, ISRO Propulsion Complex, and C.V. Mythily, Principal, Rani Anna Government College for Women. The guest of honor was A. Joseph, vice president, Centizen Inc.

Long human chain

Holy Cross College, Nagercoil organised a long human chain and large human formation of ‘manjapai’ on April 1. As many as 2,388 students, teaching and non-teaching fraternity took part in the human chain. The students stood in the shape of a 60,000 sq. ft. ‘manjapai.’ Collector Sridhar and District Forest Officer Ilayaraja were present.

Annual Day

Velavan Vidyalaya celebrated Annual Day on March 26. Sathya Raj, Town DSP, the chief guest, gave a stirring speech. The students enacted a Tamil and English play about clemency. They presented a beautiful crane leg (wooden leg) dance which was the show stopper. They also performed a western dance with deforestation as the theme.

Meeting on research

A. P. C. Mahalaxmi College for Women, Thoothukudi, organised a conference on ‘Innovation in Research’ on April 1. The e-proceedings of the conference was released by E. Ramganesh of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi. The resource persons were S. N. Suresh of Rathinam College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore;. Alaa Kayali of Aleppo University, Syria, A. M. Hema of Thiagarajar College, Madurai, among others.

Talk on Red Cross

Youth Red Cross unit of V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi, organised a lecture on “Youth Red Cross and its functions’ on March 31. M.Kavitha, Assistant Professor of Physical Science, proposed the vote of thanks.

Valedictory event

St. Marys College, Thoothukudi, organised the valedictory ceremony for the academic year 2022-2023. P. Shanmuga Devi, Principal, A.P.C. Mahalaxmi College for Women, was the chief guest. The chief guest, an alumna, motivated the students to find their hidden talents, and be multifaceted to compete in the present world.