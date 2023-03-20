Tirunelveli Campus Connect

March 20, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Annai Hajira girls bag prizes

The Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, conducted various competitions on the theme, ‘Women in cyber space’ as a part of International Women’s Day celebration on March 8. Earlier, a college-level first round competitions were conducted on the theme, ‘Women in public and private space’ at Annai Hajira Women’s College, Melapalayam. A total of 14 students bagged prizes in creative writing, elocution, slogan writing and poster making, and 11 among them participated in the second round competitions at the university. The students were accompanied by R. Lavanya, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics. Hajira Kulsum Ali Akbar of I B.Com and J. Lubna of II B.Com won first prize and second prize, respectively in English elocution contest.

Talk on consumer rights

Consumer Club of V.O.C.College of Education, Thoothukudi, organized a lecture on ‘Consumer rights and awareness’ on March 15. S. Kanthimathinathan, HoD (Rtd), Department of Economics, V.O.Chidambaram College, was the resource person. Principal T. Kanakaraj delivered the welcome address . S. Rasul Mohaideen, Associate Professor, offered felicitations. P. Priya, Assistant Professor of English, proposed the vote of thanks.

Boat engine care

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, conducted a one-week training programme on ‘Care and maintenance of fishing boat engine’ for fishermen of mechanised fishing vessels of Kanniyakumari from March 14. Capt. K. S. Pandian, Dean, Tamil Nadu Maritime Academy, Thoothukudi, was the chief guest. He said fishermen who go for deep sea fishing should have knowledge in navigational and safety aspects on a par with those working in merchant ships. Virgil Cross, Assistant Director, Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Kanniyakumari, and S. P. Lakshmikanthan, Assistant Director, District Skill Development Office, Nagercoil also spoke, Capt. S. Viswanathan, Dean, College of Fisheries Nautical Technology, Thoothukudi said this kind of training is offered by the Directorate of Incubation and Vocational Training in Fisheries at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district.

The FCRI also organised a three-day faculty development programme from March 15.

Consumer Rights Day

World Consumer Rights Day was celebrated at Annammal College of Education, Thoothukudi, on March 15. A.Sankar, Member, Kanyakumari District Consumer Commission, Ajay Srinivasan, District Revenue Officer, District Supply Officer A.S.Abdul Kasim, Food Safety Designated Officer Mariappan and Civil Supplies Special Tahsildar Justin Chelladurai were present.

College Day

College Day was celebrated at Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, on March 18. Secretary Sr. Mary Hilda welcomed the gathering and Principal Sr. S. Sahaya Selvi read the annual report. The guest of honour,. Mervin Alexander (Rtd. IPOS), spoke about the significance of women’s education. One of the alumnae, Mary Gladis and Mary Princy Latha, Deputy Mayor of Nagercoil, offered felicitations. Jacintha Dharma, another alumni, made a contribution towards ‘Amuthasurabi,’ an initiative to feed poor students of the college.

Meeting on startups

PG and Research Department of Commerce of St.John’s College of Arts and Science, Ammandivilai, conducted a conference on ‘Startups and MSMES: growth engines of Indian economy’ on March 15. Technical sessions were handled by S.Poornima, Raveenthiran Vivekanantharasa, Mohd Zuber and Haruna Abubakar. Chairman Rev.Fr.V.John Bosco released a book on the occasion.