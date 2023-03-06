Tirunelveli Campus Connect

March 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Inigo Job Fest

St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, organised ‘Inigo Job Fest’ on February 25. Twenty-two schools from the State participated in it and recruited 119 of the 150 student-teachers. Secretary Rev. Sr. A. Gemma and Principal Rev. Sr. L. Vasanthi Medona organised the programme. Placement Officer Esther Maragathamani and members of Career Guidance and Placement Cell had made the arrangements.

(07March_Campus_Ignatius Sudhakar)

Father’s Day

The PG and Research Department St. John’s College of Arts and Science, Ammandivilai, Kanniyakumari district, inaugurated literary Pygmalion Club on February 28. The students brought out their artistic talents by presenting themselves as different characters of literary works. Father’s Day was celebrated in the college on February 25. Jai Arul Jose, Head, Dept. of BCA, welcomed the gathering. Rev.Fr. V. John Bosco Don, chairman, and Edwin Gnanadhas, Principal, offered felicitations. Rev. Fr. Sam F. Matthew proposed the vote of thanks.

‘Green Globe”

‘Kumari Pasumai Sangamam’ was organised by The Rise Foundation in collaboration with Nanban Foundation at Holy Cross College, Nagercoil on March 3 and 4. Various competitions were conducted on the concept, ‘Green Globe.’ On March 3, Super Singer stars Sridhar Sena, Rihana, Vaanathi and Balaji stole the show and Star Vijay TV actor Naveen hosted a live concert. On March 4, dance competitions were conducted. Choreographer Baba Baskar was the judge. Bigg Boss winner Aari Arjunan had an interaction with the students.

The Department of Chemistry organised al conference on ‘Innovative strategies in astro and synthetic organic chemistry’ on February 27.

Invention by student

Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, had conducted an awareness seminar on Innovation Voucher Scheme of the State government. Following this, a student Darshini of III year Computer Science, invented a wheelchair which moves through verbal commands. She received an incentive prize of ₹2 lakh under the Innovation Voucher Scheme. Anitha, Head, Department of Artificial Intelligence, was the guide.

Sports Day

SCAD College of Education, Cheranmahadevi, organised Sports Day on March 3. S.Palanikumar, Director of Physical Education, Thiruvalluvar College, Papanasam, was the chief guest. Augusti Marys Priyadarshini, Correspondent, SCAD Group of Institutions, offered felicitatations. S. John Kennedy Vethanathan, Director-Admissions, gave a motivational talk. R.Sam Jebadurai, Assistant Professor of Physical Science, proposed the vote of thanks.

The college organised a 10-day English language training programme from February 13. Jegan Prakash, a trainer of English Clinic, Madurai, spoke about the right use of English in day-to-day life.