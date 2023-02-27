Tirunelveli Campus Connect

February 27, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Student bags medals

M. Abinaya of I B.A. English (Aided) of Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, won a gold medal in Triple Jump and silver medal in Long Jump in a State-level Youth Athletic Championship held in Tamil Nadu Sports University, Vandalur, Chennai on February 18 and 19. Secretary Mary Hilda, Principal Sahaya Selvi and Vice Principals Leema Rose and Sathya appreciated her for bringing laurels to the institution.

Fishpreneurship

The Department of Fisheries Extension, Economics and Statistics of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, conducted a two-day training programme on “Fishpreneurship development” on February 22 and 23. Opportunities for entrepreneurship development in fisheries sector, current scenario of fish and fishery products market and export potential, ornamental and freshwater fish culture, mariculture, fish processing and value addition were covered for the benefit of trainees with hands-on exposure. .N.V. Sujathkumar, Dean in charge, presided over the valedictory function. .G. Arul Oli, Assistant Professor, had made the arrangements.

85-year-old building renovated

The dedication ceremony of the renovated Howard Memorial Block was held in Sarah Tucker Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai on February 18. Collector K.P. Karthikeyan dedicated the 85-year-old building in the presence of CSI Tirunelveli Diocese Bishop A.R.G.S.T. Barnabas. Correspondent Victor Selvaraj welcomed the gathering and Headmistress Persis Gnanaselvi proposed the vote of thanks.

Medical camp

A medical camp was organised in Holy Cross College, Nagercoil for around 500 I UG students on February 22 and 23. Around 45 nurses, including assistants, under the guidance of Dr. Inigo Metilda, Dr. Preethika, Dr. Dhanya, Dr. Subina and Dr. Libiya from Jeyasekaran Hospital, conducted different clinical investigations.

Meet on e-commerce

The PG and Research Department of Commerce, Sadakathullah Appa College, Tirunelveli, organised a conference on “Emerging technologies in E-Commerce and digital marketing opportunities and challenges” on February, 23. Principal S.M. Abdul Kader delivered the presidential address. M.B.M. Ismail of South Eastern University of Sri Lanka, delivered the keynote address. The conference was attended by 300 participants. Nearly 140 research articles were received and selected articles were presented at the conference by faculty, research scholars and students. S.M.A. Syed Moamed Khaja, Vice-Principal, was present.