Tirunelveli Campus Connect

February 20, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

Holy Cross students bag many prizes

Students of Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, bagged many prizes in a State-level CM Trophy sports competitions held recently. They were appreciated by college secretary Mary Hilda, Principal Sahaya Selvi, Vice Principals Leema Rose and Sathya, Physical Directress Christy Celine Mary, coach Valan Peter, and trainers Jeyadhas, Praveen Das and Rajadurai.

Associations of clubs inaugurated

All club associations were inaugurated in SCAD College of Education, Cheranmahadevi on February 7. General Manager .R.Thambidurai presided over the programme. Principal A. Beulah welcomed the gathering. The chief guest was.S.John Kennady Vethanathan, Director - Admissions, SCAD Group of Institutions. Prizes were given to students who won essay and drawing competitions. M.Manimegala proposed the vote of thanks.

Spell Bee contest

Students of Bharath Vidya Mandir, Ilanji, took part in Spell Bee contest conducted recently at the national level. It was held on BVM premises. The winners received medal and certificate .Correspondent Mohanakrishnan, Senior Principal Kanthimathi Mohanakrishnan and Principal Vanitha appreciated the awardees.

Graduation ceremony

AVK International Residential Senior Secondary School, Sankarankoil, conducted graduation ceremony for kindergarten children on February 11. The event started with the tiny tots of UKG dressed in graduation robes and caps walking on the stage. The students were felicitated with certificate of graduation.

Sports Day

Sports Day was conducted at Johnson Nursery and Primary School in Thoothukudi on February 18. The students participated in a variety of games such as running race, relay race, obstacle course, long jump, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, carrom, chess, and badminton. District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer. Antony Athistaraj, the chief guest, delivered an inspiring speech. Correspondent Selvaraj, Principal Fatima Selvaraj, Headmistress Juana Goldie were present.

Consumer awareness programme

Women’s Christian College, Nagercoil, joining hands with Empower India and Citizen Consumer Club conducted a consumer awareness programme on February 17. A.Sankar, Member, Kanniyakumari District Consumer Commission, the chief guest, spoke on ‘Is the consumer king in India?’ Principal In charge D.Esther presided over the programme.

Compost preparation

A one-day training programme on “Compost preparation using fish solid wastes’ was organised by Department of Aquatic Environment Management of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, on February 15. A total of 32 students from St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, and Sadakathullah Appa College, Tirunelveli, attended the training programme. P. Padmavathy, Professor and Head, and V .Rani, Associate Professor, trained the participants. D.Manimekalai,

Assistant Professor, coordinated the programme.

The Department of Aquacultur organised a one-day training programme on “Breeding and seed production technology of murrel” on February 17. Assistant Professors Anix Vivek Santhiya and Judith Betsy conducted the programme.

Sports Day

V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi, organised Sports Day on February 11. K.Balathandayuthapani, Chief Educational Officer, was the chief guest. Principal T. Kanakaraj welcomed the gathering. P.Sivagnanam, Physical Director of V. O. Chidambaram College, gave away give the prizes to winners. S. Blessy Selva Arasan, Physical Director, proposed the vote of thanks.