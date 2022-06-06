Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Quiz competition

The 37th edition of inter-collegiate quiz competition, FIZZOREE 2022, was conducted at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi on June 2. Six colleges from the State participated in the preliminary rounds and five teams were selected. They were ACRI, Killikulam; Institute of Post Graduate Studies (OMR campus), Chennai; Dr.MGR FCRI (Ponneri); VC&RI, Tirunelveli; and VOC College, Thoothukudi. The Killikulam college emerged the winner, followed by the institutes on OMR and Ponneri campuses. Professor S.Athithan was the quiz master. D.Nehru, Dean, Thoothukudi Government Medical College, the chief guest, gave away the prizes to the winners. N.V. Sujathkumar, Dean i/c, FCRI, presided. E.Sakthivel, Literary Association secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.

Cultural contest

An Intercollegiate cultural competition was organised by the Literary Association of the Students’ Association on June 3. About 150 students from eight colleges of the southern districts participated in the competition.The team from V.O.C. College, Thoothukudi, won the trophy. A. Palanisammi, Dean, FCRI, Tirunelveli, distributed prizes to the winners.

Cycle rally

The Rajas International School, Nagercoil, celebrated World Bicycle Day on June 3 by conducting a cycle rally. Nearly 100 faculty and students took part in the rally. D. N. Hari Kiran Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari district, flagged off the rally. District Sports Officer J. David Daniel participated in the rally which started from Collectorate junction and ended at the school. Mr.Hari Kiran Prasad gave a speech and Mr. Daniel distributed certificates to the participants. The school conducted the rally in association with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

New Principal assumes office

With D. Nagarajan, who served as Principal of Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi, from 2015, retiring from service, J. Muralidharan of Commerce Department has taken charge as the Principal. He has been serving the college since 1998. He has also served as NSS PO and warden of college hostel.

