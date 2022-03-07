Tirunelveli Campus Connect

FCRI student wins drawing contest

E. Sakthivel, IV BFSc of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, has won first prize in the’college’ category in a drawing competition on wildlife conservation conducted by Thoothukudi Forest Division, as part of Wildlife Week celebration, on October 2, 2021. District Forest Officer Mr. Abhishek Tommer distributed the certificate and medal to Sakthivel at a function organised at Muruganpuram.

National Science Day was celebrated at FCRI on February 28. Drawing competition on ‘Imagining the future of science of technology and innovation,’ debate on ‘Whether world is in our hand or mobile is in our hand,’ competition on Art from Waste, Science Snap and Mind Game were conducted among the students. S.Athithan, vice president of Students’ Association coordinated the event.

Chess tournament

(Photo by N. Rajesh)

Annammal College of Education for Women organised a district-level chess tournament as a part of the diamond jubilee celebration of the college. The tournament was supported by Thoothukudi District Chess Association. About 160 players participated in the tournament under various categories such as Open, College, Under-13, 11 and 09. A total of five rounds with a time control of 20 minutes to each player was followed. T.Karpagavalli, FIDE Arbiter, was the chief arbiter of the tournament.

Dr. Joycilin Shermila, Principal of Annammal College of Education, inaugurated the tournament. M. Breetha.. Secretary/ sub Judge, District Legal Services Authority, the chief guest for closing ceremony, distributed prizes to winners. A. Nagalakshmi, Physical Director, proposed the vote of thanks.