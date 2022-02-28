Tirunelveli Campus Connect

National Science Day celebration at Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram, Thoothukudi district.

M Mylvahanan, DIG of Police, Ramanathapuram Range, speaks at the inauguration of Students’ Association of FCRI, Thoothukudi.

Entrepreneurship in marine products

Under the funding support of Entrepreneurs Development Innovation Institute, Chennai, the Marine Products Business Incubation Forum of Fisheries College and Research Institute in, Thoothukudi, organised a three-day workshop on ‘Sprouting entrepreneurship in marine products’ from February 22. A total of 36 students from APC Mahalaxmi College for Women, Thoothukudi, took part in the workshop. On day one, P.. Ganesan,, Project coordinator of EDII,- spoke on avenues of entrepreneurship. N.V. Sujathkumar, Dean i/c, FCRI, presided. On the following two days, preparation of seaweed /fish based bakery products such as cake, biscuits, bread, and fish-based battered and breaded products, and fish pickles were demonstrated.

Periphyton-based fish farming

The Department of Aquaculture conducted a one-day training programme on ‘Periphyton-based fish farming’ on February 24.. A total of 14 trainees, from various parts of the State participated and learnt species selection, culture techniques and economic benefits. A. demo on periphyton-based fish farming‘ was also conducted. A. Anix Vivek Santhiya, Assistant Professor, conducted the training programme.

Investiture ceremony

The Students’ Association of FCRI, Thoothukudi for the academic year 2021-2022 was inaugurated on February 26. N. M Mylvahanan, DIG of Police, Ramanathapuram Range, was the chief guest. G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam presided.

Science Day celebrated

The PG and Research Department of Physics, Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram, Thoothukudi district organised National Science Day celebration on February 26. R.Immanuel, Principal, presided. J. Jebaraj Devadasan, HoD, delivered the welcome address. The inaugural talk was delivered by .Sundar Rajan, Scientific Officer, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project. R. Sugaraj Samuel, Assistant Professor, The New College, Chennai and C.H. Joseph, Researcher, Universita Politecnica delle Marche, Italy delivered motivational talks. Nearly 250 higher secondary school students attended the function. Earlier a district-level essay contest was conducted in memory of Prof.P.Johnson Aruldoss and 377 students took part in the contest and the shortlisted 20 were selected for oral presentation. S.Athithi Karunamathi from St.Mary’s Girls HSS, Sawyerpuram won the first prize; M.Paulin Jennifer, the second prize; and Annie Grace from Good Shepherd Model School Thoothukudi the third prize in level I and V.M.Maneesha Shreya, from Kamalavathy HSS,Sahupuram won the first prize; S.Anitha Sylviya, St Mary’s Girls HSS, the second prize; and M.Abinaya Porselvi from BMC MHSS the third prize in level II contest. S. John Kennedy, Principal St.John’s College, Palayamkottai delivered the valedictory address. G.Jeevarani Thangam, K.G.Dhinakar and P.N.Selvakumar of the Physics Department had made the arrangements.