Tirunelveli ‘Best Performing District’ in curbing drug abuse by children

TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli district has been selected as one of the 20 best districts in the country for taking credible and stringent measures to crush smuggling of drugs and drug abuse by the children.

In a function held in New Delhi on Wednesday, District Collector V. Vishnu was honoured with an award for this achievement.

The National Child Rights Protection Commission and the Narcotics Control Bureau jointly evolved an action plan in February 2021 that declared war against drug abuse by the children and smuggling of drugs and banned tobacco products to be sold near the places like educational institutions, children’s homes and other places being used by the children frequently in large number.

The action plan also gives a lot more importance for rehabilitating the children who are addicted to drug and the banned tobacco products.

When the implementation of this action plan in 272 districts across the country was reviewed recently, Tirunelveli became one of the 20 districts which have initiated intensive drive against drugs and those who smuggle the narcotic substances.

In a review meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday, representatives from Departments of Social Justice and Women Empowerment and Development of Children, Narcotics Control Bureau, Public Health, Social Welfare, Education, Police and Customs and Central Excise participated to review the performance of all 272 districts.

During this review meeting, District Collector V. Vishnu, who has rolled out plans for curbing drug smuggling, abuse and rehabilitation of the addicts, was honoured with the award for having executed the action of National Child Rights Protection Commission and the Narcotics Control Bureau in the district to curb drug abuse, particularly by the children.