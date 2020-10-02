Madurai

Tirunelveli bags the best district award in the country

Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish (middle) gets a Swachh Bharat Mission award through video conference on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Centre has selected Tirunelveli as the best district in the country in implementing its scheme of ensuring construction of individual household toilet in every house and constructing and maintaining integrated sanitary complexes.

In a function organised through video-conference, Minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honoured Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish with a memento and a certificate of merit on Friday.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, individual household toilets and integrated sanitary complexes are being built with government’s assistance. While the assistance is being extended to the beneficiaries having sufficient space in their houses for constructing the toilet, integrated sanitary complexes having bathrooms and toilets are being built in rural and urban areas for the benefit of those who do not have these facilities in their rented houses.

“It’s great recognition for the district,” Ms. Shilpa said after receiving the award.

