Tirunelveli adds 29 fresh COVID–19 cases

28 May 2020 22:06 IST

Madurai’s tally goes up by eight again

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

Tirunelveli district on Thursday added 29 COVID–19 positive cases, including 28 migrants from Maharashtra, which took its tally to 330.

As the number of returnees from Maharashtra is increasing every day with the arrival of special trains and more chartered buses, the number of persons entering the district with viral infection is also going up. Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital now has 174 patients under treatment. Thoothukudi had four more new cases, including one patient from Gujarat, taking the toll to 194.

Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts did not record any fresh cases on Thursday. The number of active cases in these districts was 29 and 31 respectively.

Meanwhile, 19 patients were discharged from Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Collector Sandeep Nanduri wished them with gift hampers containing fruits, nilavembu concoction and a few more Siddha and homeopathic formulations for strengthening their immune system. They were advised ‘home quarantine’ for two weeks.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nanduri said the district administration had established 15 check posts to screen migrants from other districts and States.

Eight persons tested positive in Madurai district, taking the tally to 249. Two of the fresh cases were convicts who were shifted from Puzhal Central Prison to Madurai Central Prison. They did not display any symptoms. Two police personnel who were in contact with a positive person also tested positive. One of them was a 54-year-old man from Tirunagar who had hypothyroidism. The other was a 36-year-old woman from Managiri.

Two sanitary workers from Katchakatti in Vadipatti block also tested positive. A 21-year-old man from Thideer Nagar who was in contact with a COVID-19 positive person also tested positive.

The eighth positive case was a 65-year-old woman from Dindigul who was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital after she developed chest pain. This patient is diabetic and did not display any symptoms.

Apart from these eight cases, three persons who had travelled to Madurai by flight tested positive on Thursday.

According to the State health bulletin, there are 94 active cases in Madurai district.

Three fresh positive cases were reported in Virudhunagar district. While two of them were from the district, one was from Maharastra. With this the number of positive cases in the district rose to 119. Three positive patients were discharged on Thursday, and the total number of active cases in the district stood at 69.