Tirunelveli achieves self-sufficiency in oxygen generation

28 December 2021 19:18 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The district has achieved self-sufficiency in generating medical-grade oxygen as one more oxygen generator, capable of producing 1,000 litre per minute, was commissioned here on Tuesday.

In the presence of Minister for Industries, Archaeology and Tamil Development Thangam Thennarasu and Collector V. Vishnu, Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated the medical-grade oxygen generator, installed at the cost of ₹ 1.25 crore in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, which has already got a medical-grade oxygen generator with the capacity of producing 600 litres per minute.

Advertising

Advertising

“With this new facility, Tirunelveli district, now having two commercial medical-grade generators and another one at Koodankulam Government Hospital, has achieved self-sufficiency in generating medical-grade oxygen,” said Mr. Thangam Thennarasu.

After witnessing an acute shortage of medical-grade oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 that kept the official machinery on tenterhooks even as a few hundred badly affected patients were gasping for the life-saving gas in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, steps were taken to ensure generation of oxygen for medical purposes in Tirunelveli district itself.

While two private firms were extended support to generate medical-grade oxygen, two generators were installed in TVMCH and also at Koodankulam GH. Now, the fifth oxygen generator has become functional to accord ‘self-sufficiency status’ to Tirunelveli district.

Mr. Thennarasu said the detailed project report for the proposed ‘Porunai Museum’ to come-up on Palayamkottai outskirts on an outlay of Rs. 15 crore was ready and informed that archaeological excavation at Thulukkarpatti on the banks of Nambiyaru in the district and the sea-based excavations would be commenced after getting the mandatory nod from Archaeological Survey of India.

“Since the State Government was keen on protecting and highlighting the ancientness of Tamil and Tamils, excavations will be done wherever it is needed,” the minister said adding that the granite pillar mandapams along the Tamirabharani watercourse, would also be preserved as the structures were adding more colour to the perennial river.

He also made it clear that no mining activities would be allowed near the archaeological sites.

On the industrial development in the southern districts, Mr. Thennarasu said the ‘Furniture Park’ coming up in Thoothukudi would a major investment.