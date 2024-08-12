ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumangalam residents en masse post letter to Madurai Bench of Madras HC requesting to take suo moto action on Kappalur tollgate issue

Published - August 12, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Tirumangalam have sent individual representations through post to the registry of Madurai Bench of Madurai High Court to take suo moto cognisance of the issue of National Highways Authority of India locating toll plaza at Kappalur in violation the law.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The request letter noted the violation of rules which stipulated that the distance between two toll plazas should be at least 60 km. 

Also, it said, the toll plaza which was located very near to Tirumangalam had made them pay for their every trip to Madurai where their entire livelihood was based on. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tirumangalam residents have faced several problems starting from life loss to economic loss in their journey of fight against the toll plaza, so, we demand at least now to put an end to this problem permanently,” said, S.M. Hameed Raja of the Kappalur tollgate opposition organisation. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several solutions were suggested by Madurai district administration over the years but none of them had remained intact as the NHAI authorities’ often fine people with a wholesome amount, he added.  

“A permanent solution is the need of hour, for which the court should interfere immediately,” he said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US