GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumangalam residents en masse post letter to Madurai Bench of Madras HC requesting to take suo moto action on Kappalur tollgate issue

Published - August 12, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Tirumangalam have sent individual representations through post to the registry of Madurai Bench of Madurai High Court to take suo moto cognisance of the issue of National Highways Authority of India locating toll plaza at Kappalur in violation the law.  

The request letter noted the violation of rules which stipulated that the distance between two toll plazas should be at least 60 km. 

Also, it said, the toll plaza which was located very near to Tirumangalam had made them pay for their every trip to Madurai where their entire livelihood was based on. 

“Tirumangalam residents have faced several problems starting from life loss to economic loss in their journey of fight against the toll plaza, so, we demand at least now to put an end to this problem permanently,” said, S.M. Hameed Raja of the Kappalur tollgate opposition organisation. 

Several solutions were suggested by Madurai district administration over the years but none of them had remained intact as the NHAI authorities’ often fine people with a wholesome amount, he added.  

“A permanent solution is the need of hour, for which the court should interfere immediately,” he said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.