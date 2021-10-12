Madurai

DMK leads in Tirumangalam

Counting of votes for the casual vacancy of ward 16 of Tirumangalam panchayat union under way at P. K. N. Boys Higher Secondary School in Tirumangalam, Madurai district on October 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Counting of votes for the casual vacancy of ward 16 of Tirumangalam panchayat union began at P. K. N. Boys Higher Secondary School in Tirumangalam, Madurai district, on Tuesday.

In the first round of counting, of the 2,886 votes counted, the major contenders were Jeyaraj of the DMK, who led with 1,861 votes, followed by Tamilalagan of the AIADMK (746).

In the second round, of the 3,317 votes counted, DMK candidate continued the lead by polling 2,003 votes, trailed by the AIADMK candidate with 812 votes.

Total vote position by the end of third round, announced at around 1.45 p.m. was: DMK: 5,469; AIADMK: 2,492; Naam Tamilar: 299; AMMK: 293; MNM: 66; and DMDK:59.

Meanwhile, Nalluchamy (76 votes) won Maravankulam ward 2 of Tirumangalam beating Nagamalai (70) votes, leading to winners bursting crackers on Tirumangalam- Madurai highway, setting the tone for the big celebrations later in the day.

Counting began at 8.15 a.m. in the presence of Election Officer Abitha Haneef and Assistant Electoral Officer Veerachamy


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 3:43:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tirumangalam-panchayat-union-casual-vacancy-ward-16-elections-counting-votes-madurai/article36959362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY