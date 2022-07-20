Tirumangalam municipal chairperson’s husband, councillor stabbed near Madurai

Following quarrel, SUV set on fire

Muthukumar, 40, husband of Tirumangalam Municpal Chairperson Ramya, and his brother Thirukumar, a councillor, and two others were stabbed by R. Mukesh, 27, following a wordy quarrel at Tirumangalam on Tuesday night.

Subsequently, a sports utility vehicle belonging to Mukesh was set on fire.

According to police, Muthukumar’s driver Senthil was taking his employer’s children home from their tuition class when Mukesh and his friends blocked the road. When Senthil questioned them, Mukesh reportedly talked ill of Muthukumar and said Muthukumar had become arrogant after Ramya became the municipal chairperson.

When Senthil narrated the incident to Muthukumar, a former DMK youth wing functionary, he, along with his brother Thirukumar and his associates, Sikkander and Jagan, went to NGO Nagar and warned Mukesh. Following a heated exchange, Mukesh reportedly stabbed all the four men with a knife. Mukesh’s SUV was set on fire during the melee.

While Muthukumar was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, Sikkander was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai. The remaining two persons were being treated at Government Hospital in Tirumangalam.

Police booked Mukesh and his associates, Rajesh, Dinesh, Marimuthu and others, for attempt to murder, assault, abuse, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. They also booked the brothers and others for similar charges.

Police have also picked up a few others in this connection.