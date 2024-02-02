Tirukkural is the right medium to take Tamil to the next generation: Vairamuthu

February 02, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Tirukkural is the right medium to take Tamil to the next generation, said lyricist, Vairamuthu.

Inaugurating the Tirukural conference 2024 here on Friday through a video conference, he said any student who imbibes within himself all the 1,330 couplets of Tirukkural during the school and college days, would become a real Tamilian. “Tirukkural will spread through you and it will lead to the development of Tamil,” he said.

Mr. Vairamuthu said that the couplets would train the students in Tamil language, Tamil pronunciation and in the art of memorising and also on life.

“Every couplet will improve your vocabulary and the ideas in it will guide you in your life,” he said.

A total of 800 students from across the State who had passed the Tamil skill exam and 200 teachers took part in the two-day conference.

Virudhunagar Collector, V. P. Jayaseelan, said that any intellect or powerful person requires a guide to show him the way during the toughest moment of their lives. Stating that a man learns various aspects of life from his parents, grandparents, teachers and friends, he said Saint Poet Tiruvalluvar was an embodiment of all these people.

The intricate approaches of psychologists to find solutions for an individual’s problems were found in Tirukkural.

President of World Tirukkural Peravai, Kundrakudi Ponnabala Adigalar, said that Tirukkural which was written 2,000 years back continued to give new meaning for the world which has been inventing newer technologies.

Stating that education alone had the power to make man a human being, he said Tirukkural has been a guide to give such an education.

Tirukkural has taught that every individual should have access to everything. It has highlighted that continuous efforts would fetch one success even if the person failed to get the blessings of God. Tirukkural has been the guiding star for the people.

Various competitions like quiz, drama, dance, elocution, poety, were being held at the conference.

Joint Director, Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation, Sankara Saravanan, noted writer Bharati Krishnakumar, District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran, were among those who were present.

